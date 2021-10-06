Cayman now has 128 active COVID cases

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test

(CNS): After well over a year of not having to deal with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community at all until last month, Cayman now has 128 active cases, the highest number here to date just four weeks after the return of local transmission. While some of those cases are travellers, the majority are transmissions that occurred in the community. There were another ten new local cases in Tuesday’s report, mostly staff and students at Clifton Hunter High School as well as First Baptist, the latest school to see an outbreak.

Dozens of families are now in isolation, most of them are doing well, but 55 people are said to be showing symptoms. The only admission to hospital remains the North Side woman who was the first person to have a confirmed case of community transmission in the re-emergence of the virus last month.

Five more travellers due to leave isolation were also positive in Tuesday’s report. Among the the 15 positive cases, three were vaccinated. They were among a batch of 1,232 test results released today.

As it moves towards managing the community transmission, Public Health is now cutting the isolation time for primary contacts of a positive COVID-19 case to 10 days where no one in the household is positive and provided that everyone in the family has been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the contact with an approved vaccine.

CNS has received reports of some families that have been directed into isolation being told to come to work by their employers if they are not positive. However, Public Health has been clear that all primary contacts need to isolate for at least ten days even if they have had a negative test.

Chief Medical Offer Dr John Lee urged people to follow public health guidance about their release.

“If unvaccinated people, including children, are part of your household then you will need to continue to observe 14 days of isolation until being released following Public Health instruction. As we move forward with our reopening plans, this isolation period will be under constant review.”

Meanwhile, government has said it will continue to do what it can to help people who are placed in isolation and cannot work, especially the self-employed.

Vaccine numbers remain steady and 89% of those over 12 years of age have now had at least one shot, which means Cayman’s national rate is one of the highest in the world.