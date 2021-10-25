Cayman improves compliance over virtual assets

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is now compliant or largely compliant with all 40 of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations following improvements to how this country manages its virtual assets regime. In the latest follow-up report released this month assessing how the jurisdiction’s technical compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) measured up to the stricter requirements, the task force found that Cayman had addressed most issues.

Nevertheless, the latest report notes that the jurisdiction is still “in enhanced follow-up” because of the low and moderate levels of effectiveness for over seven of the outcomes CAFTA is looking for when it comes to tackling global financial crime.

While the country has been focused on reviving tourism in the face of the COViD-19 pandemic, other civil servants have been working in the background to protect Cayman’s most important industry. This latest upgrade will help the jurisdiction but officials said work to enhance compliance with international standards in anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing continues.

“Last year government requested that the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) revisit the ratings that we received in their last report in 2019, to reflect the many actions we have undertaken since they last assessed our framework,” said the Attorney General Samuel Bulgin who chairs the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group.

“We are very pleased to be rated compliant or largely compliant with all forty of the FATF Recommendations. While we still remain under monitoring with regards to three out of the 63 areas for improvement recommended by the 2019 report… these have to do with effectiveness and are assessed separately.”

This means the Cayman Islands is at the forefront out of all jurisdictions assessed so far on technical compliance.

In December 2020 the United Nations Convention against Corruption was extended to the jurisdiction and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism was extended in August. This Convention requires signatories to criminalise the financing of terrorism, as well as to take measures to identify, detect and freeze assets related to terrorism, and to prosecute terrorism financing offences.

Bulgin said the extension of these conventions demonstrates that the jurisdiction has the appropriate legislation, structure and organisations in place to meet its international obligations with regards to AML/CFT.