Campaign begins to help ‘old timers’ stay safe online

(CNS): As more and more services, including those delivered by government, move online, a new awareness campaign is being launched to help the older generation stay safe online and avoid becoming a target of scammers. Given that the elderly are often deliberately targeted by cyber criminals, this year’s theme for Older Persons Month (October) is ‘digital equality for all ages’. In a video launching the safety campaign Governor Martyn Roper urged seniors to get help from family and friends, as he pointed to the importance of digital inclusion for all.

With the return of community transmission of COVID-19 and a reduction in gathering limits, many of the month’s planned events have had to be changed. As a result, government is utilizing technology, illustrating the need for everyone in the older community to go digital. Government is also holding beginning a series of workshops on Friday to help older people navigate the online world.