Cabinet makes home COVID-19 tests duty free

Hughes Veritas Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2

(CNS): The government has waived the import duty on all approved COVID-19 home testing kits. According to the notes released from the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, 12 October, this applies to the brands of lateral flow tests that have been approved by the Health Service Authority or the chief medical officer. This means that once government rolls out its policy in relation to rapid antigen detecting testing and the public gets access to the home kits, they will be duty free and affordable enough for people to manage the need for isolation after coming into contact with those who are infected.

During the meeting government shuffled money around to cover the expanded scholarships programme, named some new notaries public and approved a coastal works permit for the construction of a private 100ft dock at the end of Blossom Village Drive on Little Cayman, subject to conditions outlined by the Department of Environment’s Technical Committee.