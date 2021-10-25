Brac man detained in GC after violent incidents

RCIPS detention centre in George Town

(CNS): A 45-year-old man from Cayman Brac was held at the detention centre in Fairbanks on Grand Cayman over the weekend in order to protect the victim after his arrest following a disturbance at an address in Pearl Avenue. Police were called to the location on Thursday, 21 October, where the man who is known to the victim made threats to set fire to the home and damaged property. When officers arrived the suspect tried to evade the police and resisted arrest, but he was eventually subdued and taken to the police station after a search resulted in the recovery of substance believed to be cocaine and ganja.

While he was first detained at the Brac police station he also damaged the cell he was occupying. As a result he was arrested for a number of offences before being brought to George Town. Since his arrival on Grand Cayman he has been charged with threats to kill, two counts of damage to property, disorderly conduct at a police station, possession of cocaine and possession of ganja. He was due to appear in court on Monday.