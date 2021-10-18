Bosses warned to keep vaccine info secure

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman has said that employers must still abide by the Data Protection Law when meeting the new requirement to ensure staff on work permits are vaccinated. Before they record the COVID-19 vaccine status of expatriate employees, they must make sure they are retaining that information legally and are advised to produce a written policy stating how employees’ vaccination checks will be done and for what purpose. Companies cannot use this information for “incompatible purposes”, in other words for anything other than meeting the new immigration legislation.

“Although the government is now requiring vaccination information to be submitted prior to the grant or renewal of a work permit, the collection of an employee’s vaccination status by a government agency or a private sector employer must comply with the requirements of the DPA,” Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said.

Any processing of personal data must be justified under the DPA, particularly if its use may have negative consequences for employees.

“If you cannot specify your use for this information and are recording it ‘just in case’, or if you can achieve your goal without collecting this data, it is unlikely that you will be able to justify it under the Act,” Hermiston added.

Employers must have a legal basis to collect and process all personal data, including information on their employees’ vaccination status. An individual’s vaccination status is classified as ‘sensitive personal data’, given that it is medical data. This means that additional measures must be taken to protect the use of this data.

Businesses and organisations must ensure that they only collect the minimum amount of personal data necessary, hold it only for as long as is needed for the initial purpose, and ensure that it is held securely, with access granted only to those who need to see it.

This applies to government-mandated data collection as well as any additional private sector employment requirements.