Body recovered from North Sound

CICG and other boats and watercraft conduct search and rescue (from HMCI)

(CNS): Cayman Islands Coast Guard Commander Robert Scotland has confirmed that a body was pulled from the sea this morning during the search and rescue operation that began after a man fell overboard from a party boat on Monday evening. Although officials have not yet confirmed this is the missing Sri Lankan man, the body was recovered from the North Sound, where divers were searching in the water today after two days of searching from boats with support from the RCIPS chopper.

Scotland issued a voice-note to the media at noon Wednesday, shortly after the body was recovered.

“We can confirm that about a half an hour ago a body was recovered from the ocean and we are in the process of trying to identify if this in fact the missing gentleman,” he said, adding that further details would be released later today.

The coastguard and other agencies had resumed the search at first light Wednesday morning with the Royal Islands Police Service dive team. Swimmers and snorkellers were involved in an extensive line search with divers sweeping the ocean floor.