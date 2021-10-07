Bodden Town man charged over violent break-in

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town appeared in court on Wednesday charged with aggravated burglary regarding a violent incident on 3 October at a home in the Crewe Road area of George Town. The man is accused of breaking into a house on Birchwood Road armed with undisclosed types of weapons in order to assault a man occupying the premises.

The injured victim taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The suspect was arrested at the scene and following his court appearance has been bailed to return on 27 October.