Bodden Town man charged over violent break-in

| 07/10/2021
Cayman News Service
Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town appeared in court on Wednesday charged with aggravated burglary regarding a violent incident on 3 October at a home in the Crewe Road area of George Town. The man is accused of breaking into a house on Birchwood Road armed with undisclosed types of weapons in order to assault a man occupying the premises.

The injured victim taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The suspect was arrested at the scene and following his court appearance has been bailed to return on 27 October.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments are closed.

«