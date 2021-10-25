Beach access lost to West Bay Road tunnel

Royal Palms beach access

Aerial view Royal Palms beach access

(CNS): The tunnel built by one of Dart’s network of companies on the West Bay Road, which is part of a plan to link Camana Bay to an oceanfront property the developer has acquired along Seven Mile Beach, is at the heart of a controversial legal case regarding beach access rights. Some of the details of this case were aired in open court before Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale on Friday, where it was evident that there are a number of issues to be dealt with before the judge can make a decision as to how Dart is going to compensate the country for the loss of two public beach access points blocked by the tunnel.

The case was originally ex parte and closed to the public. But the Concerned Citizens Group made an application to intervene and as a result managed to get the Public Lands Commission and the land registrar formally involved in the case to ensure that there was a respondent in the case.

The judge had expressed concern when she took over Dart’s application to move the missing beach access points to an entirely different location that there was no respondent. At a previous hearing it was decided that the lands commission and land registrar were the appropriate respondents.

But because Dart was given permission to block the beach access points by the Central Planning Authority when the group was cleared to build the tunnel, there are now two government entities in conflict with each other in this case.

Dart had applied to the court to consolidate and relocate the two missing access points at the southern boundary of Royal Palms to update the Land Registry, as the land registrar did not have the power to alter dedicated easements.

During Friday’s hearing Justice Ramsay-Hale directed Dart to serve the attorney general as the representative of the crown, which owns the beach access points that have been blocked, and as an added representative for the public. But she also urged the parties to reach a deal.

Given that the court will not be ordering the developer to pull down the tunnel, the solution has to be an appropriate replacement for the missing access points that compensates adequately for the well used public easements points on Seven Mile Beach, where access to the beach for vehicles is near impossible and increasingly challenging for pedestrians.

The inadequate access for vehicles is a problem for emergency services, and the inability of cars to get anywhere close to Seven Mile Beach makes taking even small boats and kayaks or other beach gear very difficult for the public and reduces their enjoyment of the coast.

Despite taking two beach access points and effectively blocking off a significant portion of Grand Cayman’s famous beach, Dart’s President of Real Estate Asset Management Justin Howe said the group was offering more than it was obligated to in return.

“The consolidated and enhanced public right of way is wider than most, providing an 18-foot access and facilitates emergency vehicle access, as was required last year when a boat was beached on the shore. Access to the beach by the community is important and we are confident that we can reach consent on achieving meaningful beach access,” he added.

No date has been set for the next hearing in the case, but with the success of the intervention by the Concerned Citizens Group, ensuring that government is now fully involved in the case and the public is paying attention, the veil of secrecy has been lifted.

The issue of beach access is a very important one for Caymanians, who have already lost the view of their country’s once picturesque coastline. Now locals are also losing the ability to get to the beach, with access points under threat for more and more development.

The decision by the CPA to allow Dart to block dedicate access points set a worrying precedent that undermines what should be indefeasible rights of public way, making what should be set in stone vulnerable.