Baby with COVID-19 admitted to hospital

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A baby under the age of one has been hospitalised with COVID-19, Public Health officials revealed Friday. The infant joins another young child in the hospital but both are said to be in a stable condition and neither of them need help breathing. The baby is one of 21 new local cases, 16 of them children, reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee today, and all of them are unvaccinated.

The additional positive individuals have pushed the active cases of the virus in Cayman to 148, with more people now symptomatic than not. According to Public Health, in addition to the two infants and one senior female adult currently in the hospital, another 75 people are unwell as a result of the virus and 70 are asymptomatic.

Once again, despite repeated requests, the number of people in isolation has not been reported.

Meanwhile, the pace of COVID vaccine take-up has slowed again, despite the increasing number of local transmissions and the impending mandate for work permit holders to be vaccinated for their permits to be granted or renewed.

Just 34 more people got their first dose over the last day, bringing the total to 55,530 or 78% of the estimated population with at least one shot, while 52,822 or 74% have had two shots after just 39 people completed the course yesterday. 262 people have now had a booster.