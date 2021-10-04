Alden: Vaccine mandate targets Jamaicans
(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin has accused government of targeting poor, mostly Jamaican work permit holders with the amendment bills for the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. When he spoke during the parliamentary debate Monday, he queried why the government was pursuing such “draconian measures”, given the high vaccination rate and the divisive nature of the proposed laws. The opposition member for Red Bay said PACT’s handling of the crisis reminded him of Alice in Wonderland, as he warned that the laws would be challenged in court.
Talking on the first of three bills PACT brought to the Parliament today, McLaughlin raised a number of concerns that echo the current populist sentiment about vaccine mandates. Following a protest outside the House of Parliament before proceedings began, many of the demonstrators were also present in the gallery when McLaughlin stood to deliver his first major address in the LA since the PPM lost the election.
He said that while he fully supported the vaccination programme and believed it was the only way that life would return to normal, he did not agree with the idea of forcing shots on anyone. Despite claiming to be a strong advocate of the vaccine, he outlined what he said were its limitations and the changing science, and raised questions about the long-term effect of the shots.
McLaughlin said it was almost certain that the constitutionality of this mandate will be challenged immediately for a number of reasons.
He said it would offer no further benefit, given that Cayman already has one of the best vaccination rates in the world, which was sufficient to protect the health system from being overwhelmed by sick people, putting lives at risk. He also questioned the necessity to mandate the vaccine when, he claimed, it does not prevent people from acquiring or transmitting the virus and given that we still don’t know the long-term impact.
“Why are we going to these draconian measures? What are we trying to achieve except to target some of the poorest… and some of… well I’m trying to stay away from this, but let me just say it — the Jamaicans. We know that this is the largest single demographic that are not taking the vaccine,” McLaughlin stated.
He also read from a legal letter by attorneys representing the Christian association that plans to challenge the laws that actually suggests the vaccine might be dangerous. McLaughlin said that if he was premier, he would not proceed with the legislation if he was confronted with the position outlined by the local law firm KSG.
He said there was no reasonable justification for this legislation, as he asked why government was planning to drag people kicking and screaming to get the vaccine, as all the science can offer at the moment is that it can prevent people from getting very sick but not from getting sick. He questioned where the public health carve out could be in the face of the many challenges a vaccine mandate presents for human rights.
As he presented the first of the government’s bills on Monday, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders spoke briefly, stating that government did not come to the decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for permit holders lightly, but it had taken advice and the main goal was to keep the community safe.
When he spoke on the bill to amend the Customs and Border Control Law, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart questioned the additional parts of the bill that affect long-term residents and the non-Caymanian dependents of Caymanians.
McTaggart also questioned the wisdom of extending the mandate to work permit holders already here. He suggested that if government must mandate vaccines, it should confine itself to imposing the mandate on new permit holders entering the country and not renewals.
The debate continues on CIGTV see the live-stream below (See McLaughlin’s contribution begin at around 2:15:15):
Jamaicans keep getting dragged into everything, even though we mind our own business!! Don’t act like you’re cool with us now Alden!
So let me get this straight Alden is saying that it is wrong for us to bar anyone whether visitor or work permit holder yet our great neighbor to the north is not allowing any visitors in without vaccination.
Hasn’t the Turks and Caicos already set precedence of doing this as a British Territory and they had no complaints or lawsuits from anyone there or from the UNCHR?
We have delta community transmission on the island, no one is sick, hospitalized or dying. Why the push still to have everyone vaccinated?
Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated, why?
Is this just regurgitating the popular narrative.
so what, we should wait for someone to get sick before we do anything..don’t be an ass..
This is fear.
If you haven’t grasped it by now then there is no point discussing it further.
Why, the one size fit all?
Then to booster up every six months, this is not making sense. This is irrational fear.
I must be tough going through life with your inability to understand basic concepts. Sad.
Can someone please get an English tutor for our Minister of Tourism!!! He really needs to know, ‘he have’ is grammatically incorrect. Just saying.
Shame on you Alden!
Do be American and turn a public health issue political.
Put your country first instead of your party
He’s trying out his Trump-like leadership today. Poor Roy sitting there in the corner laughing and just letting Alden run the show.. you can’t make this $hit up!
Alden has always been about him, power and control..anything that get him those he will do his best to get there..
You can not be enrolled in a public school without being vaccinated . I agree if you don’t want to get vaccinated go back to your homeland.,
Chris Saunders basically saying that we need mandatory vaccinations for WP holders because Caymanians won’t get vaccinated (He told a story of only 60% of North Siders vaccinated when doing contact tracing).
Also saying that Caymanians should have freedom of choice, but not WP holders?
How about getting Caymanians to do their part instead of forcing the responsibility on to WP holders?
Blatant discrimination.
Wow, this is exactly how misinformation is spread. Please go back and view that again before you say these things. You cannot simply extrapolate pieces of the speech to suit your own narrative..
I was watching it live and that was my outtake as well
First of all this island is ours and you must abide by the rules set out by our government. In November, not only will I need a visa to go to the USA but I will need to show proof of Vaccination whether I want to visit or work there.
Call it discrimination if you like but put the word “good” in front of it.
Vaccinated work permit holder here, got it as soon as so could and my pregnant wife did the same.
This is a proven method to combat the virus, and as soon as this legislation is passed, similar laws affecting the civil service should be drawn up.
Enough with the armchair scientists, roll up your sleeves or pack your bags I say.
Medical exception can be looked at, but nothing on religious grounds.
Then same should apply to Caymanians. WP holders being targeted because Caymanians won’t take the vaccine.
@5:05pm
Thanks you so much! Your statement proves that unlike this fringe group believes, the majority of expats are supportive of this bill.. because it is the right thing to do.
Alden…playing politics as usual.
Now someone PLEASE tell me since when did Alden start caring about the yardies? Smells like a political BS play to me .
Maybe Alden should bust out his fancy new wig and take this case on pro bono if he feels so strongly.
Alden wasn’t too worried about his brethren from the black gold & green standing behind David Ritch during the Council of Associations Immigration Forum, when
‘Mr. Ritch warned about the possible other consequences of having so many Jamaicans here’
Poor Jamaican’s, what’s money got to do with any of this last I heard the vaccines were free? Get the jabs or deport them.
Several idiots protesting does not constitute popular opinion.
Sitting on the fence to try and preserve your image as usual.
I have no problem with vaccinations becoming mandatory for new work permit holders, but I must say, I agree with McTaggart that it shouldn’t be extended to people already legally resident here. That’s like changing the rules mid-game.
They have no legitimate expectation to continue living or working here when their initial permit comes to an end.
If they wish to renew and there is new criteria then they can choose whether they wish to adhere to the new criteria. Their freedom of choice is preserved.
No one has a right to a work permit. Or to have it renewed.
All true and all valid, right up to the point where government won’t make any of its own frontline workers be vaccinated, even if they are foreigners. Either vaccination is necessary or it is not.
The renewal of you work permit is not automatic as you seem to believe. It is at the pleasure of your employer and of course the immigration board and lastly since many people like you always seem to not think about and that is if there is a qualified Caymanian, ready, able and willing to do your job, the jab won’t matter to you..
Yeah, right, there are hundreds if not thousands of Caymanians “ready, able and willing” to do the jobs Jamaicans and Filipinos do. It’s all just a big conspiracy – but then if that were true, it goes against your argument that work permits aren’t (in practice) automatic up until rollover time.
How about an update on the “Jamaican” lady that flew in with Covid from Jamaica? Why the silence?
She had to be in quarantine for 14 days and hopefully arrested if the RCIPS are doing their job properly. Nothing to do with the government directly..
Alden is an ass..now he is trying to cause division with the Jamaicans here.. Why generalize the Jamaicans just to stir crap..
So this guy who can now only create opportunist narratives targeting a specific demographic to tag onto is the one that’s been made QC ?
All politicians are the same anything to get one up and keep the jobs!
Not one of these people should be leading the Territory during this.
Alden sowing disharmony in his quest to destabilise the government.
Really??? What so special for the work permit holders not to get the vaccine working and living in someone else country..
Targeting Jamaicans? It looks like is more like defending Caymanians. Why Jamaicans do not want to get vaccinated? Because they are smarter than the local population? My House, my rules.
Does it seem to anyone else but me that Alden has taken over and Roy is just sitting there with his hand on his head and grinning every once in a while?
This does not let Roy look good as a leader. He could not even get through his written speech without fumbling.
Geesh Alden…you are scraping bottom now..poor Jamaicans..
Just want to post this so lots of people see it.
It’s a good idea to get vaccinated as it lowers hospitalization rates and death rates.
However a 100% vaccination rate is unlikely to totally wiped out the virus. It’s more likely that covid will eventually mutate to a less deadly form as viruses typically do.
This is not my opinion but a conclusion from a study conducted by UK researchers. https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/science.abe6522
Roy stop talking #6€&¥ …… have some principles, man!
Your same PPM implanted the rollover on everybody – persons already on island and on new persons coming in.
BTW, I disagree with any form of retrospective legislation INCLUDING this one!
Maybe the Jamaican nationals need to get vaccinated and stop relying on bush medicine. Honestly the people that are anti-vax are less sanitary. To whoever it may concern.
I’m a Jamaican on work permit living here and I can tell you I had no objection going to get my two jabs. My country has seen hundreds die because our government refused to make hard decision like this government is doing. It has been hard for me as I haven’t been able to get home in two years and have had several of my family die unvaccinated. This thing is real people, go get vaccinated, please.
It’s possible to pro vaccine and anti mandate.
Just because the vaccine is a good idea doesn’t mean it should be forced.
Drinking coca cola is bad. In no way is it good. Should we ban it?
Daily exercise is good. It’s good in every way. Should we mandate it?
No, because it sets a bad precedent. Does anyone want these politicians in parliament controlling every aspect of your life? I think we can all agree regardless of who is in power that that would be terrifying.
Plenty of reason to be against the mandate in this form, but it does not target Jamaicans. Alden should also check his supposed “facts” as to vaccine efficacy. It absolutely prevents the transmission of Covid, just not in every case.
Really? Many other nationalities distrust this vaccine. I am not surprised at your position—after all you are opposition. I am merely disappointed with the substance of your rebuttal or lack thereof.
Go away Alden you sell out.
Alden is such a blow bag, will use any means to try to get back into power and derail the current goverment.
CNS you really need to word this differently “opposition member for Red Bay” as we can not find his district office anywhere and he evidently does not care about our district seeing how that park he started before the election is in shambles plus the two gazebo roofs are still lying on the ground weeks after they were knocked down in during TS Grace. Since he gets paid for a district office, why can’t it be located?
As a Jamaican I saw this headline and I can’t stop laughing. To think that a Caymanian politician got up in the House of Parliament and is advocating for Jamaicans. I must be living in the land of look behind. I don’t know that a lot of Jamaicans who are here on work permits are not taking this vaccine. Is there evidence to suggest that the majority of persons who have not taken this vaccine are in fact Jamaicans? In instances where the Governor himself has said that this outbreak is caused by Jamaicans landing here illegally and bringing the clearly much needed marijuana to these shores, and now bringing Covid (a claim that I did not hear any politician dispute), it seems ironic to now have the former premier grandstanding in parliament supposedly in support of Jamaicans. Where were you Mr. Alden when they were saying that it was us Jamaicans who were causing this outbreak.
I work in Camana Bay and every day when the vaccine clinic is opened, the majority of persons standing in line waiting to be vaccinated are Jamaicans. Most of my Jamaican brethren to whom I have spoken have had their shots (some of them are hoping that they win that DMS money so they can leave), others are doing it because their livelihood of them and their families depend on it.
So, which Jamaicans are these for whom Mr. Alden is advocating?
The Jamaican followers of this “holy” man are anti-vaccine.
https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20210913/vaccination-rift-rocks-adventists
If they are not going to force them all to get vaccinated, we should be ale to know who is unvaccinated so we can stop them working in or entering our houses or working in shops we enter for example. I would not want an unvaccinated jamaican (or any other nationality) builder or cleaner in my house.
Clean your own house then!
Great Retort.
Love it.
Lose your job then
Can’t believe I’m saying this but I miss Alden as Premier. PACT has been a complete disappointment, and that’s putting it nicely.
Being in Cayman as a Work Permit holder is a privilege, not a right. If a permit holder doesn’t like public health rules, they can leave or not come at all. There is someone waiting to take their place. Note- I am a vaccinated permit holder.
As it should
Make Alden the premier for life as he is so knowledgeable and will save us all from everything. By the way where is his buddy Jon-Jon at? Is he howling at the moon?
Give me a break Alden, sit down and shut up.