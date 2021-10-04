Alden: Vaccine mandate targets Jamaicans

Alden McLaughlin MP addresses the House on Monday

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin has accused government of targeting poor, mostly Jamaican work permit holders with the amendment bills for the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. When he spoke during the parliamentary debate Monday, he queried why the government was pursuing such “draconian measures”, given the high vaccination rate and the divisive nature of the proposed laws. The opposition member for Red Bay said PACT’s handling of the crisis reminded him of Alice in Wonderland, as he warned that the laws would be challenged in court.

Talking on the first of three bills PACT brought to the Parliament today, McLaughlin raised a number of concerns that echo the current populist sentiment about vaccine mandates. Following a protest outside the House of Parliament before proceedings began, many of the demonstrators were also present in the gallery when McLaughlin stood to deliver his first major address in the LA since the PPM lost the election.

He said that while he fully supported the vaccination programme and believed it was the only way that life would return to normal, he did not agree with the idea of forcing shots on anyone. Despite claiming to be a strong advocate of the vaccine, he outlined what he said were its limitations and the changing science, and raised questions about the long-term effect of the shots.

McLaughlin said it was almost certain that the constitutionality of this mandate will be challenged immediately for a number of reasons.

He said it would offer no further benefit, given that Cayman already has one of the best vaccination rates in the world, which was sufficient to protect the health system from being overwhelmed by sick people, putting lives at risk. He also questioned the necessity to mandate the vaccine when, he claimed, it does not prevent people from acquiring or transmitting the virus and given that we still don’t know the long-term impact.

“Why are we going to these draconian measures? What are we trying to achieve except to target some of the poorest… and some of… well I’m trying to stay away from this, but let me just say it — the Jamaicans. We know that this is the largest single demographic that are not taking the vaccine,” McLaughlin stated.

He also read from a legal letter by attorneys representing the Christian association that plans to challenge the laws that actually suggests the vaccine might be dangerous. McLaughlin said that if he was premier, he would not proceed with the legislation if he was confronted with the position outlined by the local law firm KSG.

He said there was no reasonable justification for this legislation, as he asked why government was planning to drag people kicking and screaming to get the vaccine, as all the science can offer at the moment is that it can prevent people from getting very sick but not from getting sick. He questioned where the public health carve out could be in the face of the many challenges a vaccine mandate presents for human rights.

As he presented the first of the government’s bills on Monday, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders spoke briefly, stating that government did not come to the decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for permit holders lightly, but it had taken advice and the main goal was to keep the community safe.

When he spoke on the bill to amend the Customs and Border Control Law, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart questioned the additional parts of the bill that affect long-term residents and the non-Caymanian dependents of Caymanians.

McTaggart also questioned the wisdom of extending the mandate to work permit holders already here. He suggested that if government must mandate vaccines, it should confine itself to imposing the mandate on new permit holders entering the country and not renewals.