Active virus cases increase to 182

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has recorded 300 positive cases of COVID-19 in just over a month since the re-emergence of the virus in the community on 8 September. There are currently 182 active cases of coronavirus among the estimated 1,500 people believed to be in isolation. The total number of positive results for COVID recorded to date since the virus arrived here in March 2020 is now 1,011. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reveled another 15 cases Wednesday. Just two were in travellers due to leave quarantine and the rest were community cases, including another eight children.

While 104 people among those active cases have symptoms, no one is in hospital except for the woman in her 70s who was admitted last month with other health problems.

The CMO also confirmed the arrival of the rapid test kits, which he said would be deployed first in the schools. The details of the regulations surrounding their use and accessibility are expected to be revealed at a press briefing on Thursday.

Health City has also sourced lateral flow tests and has said that when the regulations are rolled out it will be making them available to the public at “an affordable price”.

Meanwhile, according to the latest vaccination numbers, 687 vulnerable people as well as those aged over 70 have now had a booster shot. Over the last day 69 people came forward for their first shot, while another 143 people are now fully vaccinated.