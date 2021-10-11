90% of people aged 12 and over now vaccinated
(CNS): Over 90% of Cayman’s eligible population has now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Monday. According to the latest statistics, although the daily number of people taking up the shots has levelled off, over the weekend 62 people got their first dose while another 185 people completed the two doses. The national vaccination rate for both doses now stands at 75% of the population, with 53,107 people having had two shots and 55,592 have had at least one shot of vaccine, which is 90% of people living here aged 12 years and older.
Meanwhile, 1% of the population has now had a booster. These additional shots are being made available to the over 70s this week as well as people who are vulnerable and all healthcare workers.
Speaking at the Healthcare Conference over the weekend, Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner urged everyone who has still not come forward to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect the entire country from increased spread.
Giving credit to those who have got the shots and the people adhering to isolation rules, she took aim at those sowing doubt about the safety and success of the vaccine programme.
“It almost seems that people have become overnight experts on the COVID-19 disease, verifying their own versions of what they believe to be truth based on their own beliefs, theories and treatments rather than listening to the medical experts and the science,” she said. “The fake news, conspiracy theories and the suspicion around the vaccine must cease.”
With so much misinformation circulating in the community, the minister urged people to check the sources and the supporting evidence, only share information that is accurate and clear and listen to trusted public health professionals.
“You may have concerns, such as medical, political or religious reasons, and rightly so, but please go to your healthcare provider, who will reassure and provide you with the information,” Turner added.
Whatever happened with all those raffles they were holding? Got vaccinated back in Feb/March and never heard about entering or anyone winning. Did this Govt flip flop on that like they have everything else?
And it doesnt help that a few people in the medical profession are also sowing the seeds of doubt.
And drop the quarantine for those vaccinated plus accept the CDC card.
know the actual population we may be hitting close to the maximum number that will actually get vaccinated.
I don’t believe them. If they don’t know how many people are on the island, how do they know we’re at 90%?
Also, I’ve noticed that since it became mandatory for people to show their vax card at gyms, they’re completely deserted. Makes me think there’s way more non-vaccinated than first thought.
I suspect big business pressure is getting too much for Ol’ Wayne and this is the prelude to opening.
hey Sabrina… what say you about the “overnight experts” that keep being put on air at Radio Cayman every week??
Someone should tell Wayne
What are we waiting for Wayne?!
Then we should be open!!
So no reason not to open the borders and remove quarantine requirements ….
So why are we not OPENING!
Well, lets see how the government processes this information and the actions that follow. We were told that opening was dependent on reaching 80% or whatever it was before.
I wonder where the goal posts will move this time. I hope I’m just being cynical and that I will be proven wrong.
Ever since the US announced it would admit through its borders only those who are double vaxed, our brave anti-vaxers have been falling over themselves for the jab.
Our right to choose has been trumped by our right to shop.
Open up immediately!
Insightful comment today below from the US. He was speaking about how we lose trust in leaders who have ever-changing goals.
“What are we actually trying to prevent?” says Joseph Allen, Harvard Professor and Lancet COVID19 Commission. “The administration is not being clear about what our goals are. Once we set those goals, the American public, for the most part, is willing to make some of these sacrifices to reach them.”
Waiting for Wayne to give his “one month notice of opening”.
So we can emulate Bermuda’s health crisis and deaths? Wow, wouldn’t that be great?
Party time, excellent.
And Kenny to make his announcement about American Airlines.
How many days in a month? 60? Cayman maths.
Waiting with you…but not holding my breath.