90% of people aged 12 and over now vaccinated

(CNS): Over 90% of Cayman’s eligible population has now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Monday. According to the latest statistics, although the daily number of people taking up the shots has levelled off, over the weekend 62 people got their first dose while another 185 people completed the two doses. The national vaccination rate for both doses now stands at 75% of the population, with 53,107 people having had two shots and 55,592 have had at least one shot of vaccine, which is 90% of people living here aged 12 years and older.

Meanwhile, 1% of the population has now had a booster. These additional shots are being made available to the over 70s this week as well as people who are vulnerable and all healthcare workers.

Speaking at the Healthcare Conference over the weekend, Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner urged everyone who has still not come forward to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect the entire country from increased spread.

Giving credit to those who have got the shots and the people adhering to isolation rules, she took aim at those sowing doubt about the safety and success of the vaccine programme.

“It almost seems that people have become overnight experts on the COVID-19 disease, verifying their own versions of what they believe to be truth based on their own beliefs, theories and treatments rather than listening to the medical experts and the science,” she said. “The fake news, conspiracy theories and the suspicion around the vaccine must cease.”

With so much misinformation circulating in the community, the minister urged people to check the sources and the supporting evidence, only share information that is accurate and clear and listen to trusted public health professionals.

“You may have concerns, such as medical, political or religious reasons, and rightly so, but please go to your healthcare provider, who will reassure and provide you with the information,” Turner added.