28 more community COVID cases recorded

(CNS): More families are in lockdown after another 28 community cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the latest batch of 874 tests, including six children, according to the CMO Dr John Lee. According to this week’s figures, 99 people in the community have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Friday as well as 23 travellers. Officials have not released the latest number of people currently in quarantine as a result of a positive case in the household but with 1,555 people isolating at the last count, mostly as a result of community spread, hundreds of families are being impacted.

The latest number of active cases was also unavailable Thursday evening but it is understood that around 238 people are currently infected with SARS-CoV-2. Well over half of these people have symptoms but the CMO said in his video message on Thursday that most are only experiencing mild symptoms associated with the virus.

Just two people have been admitted to the hospital; both remain in a stable condition and are breathing unaided.

Meanwhile, although the vaccine programme continues, there were no new figures today.

Government is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow at 1pm to update the community on all issues relating to the virus, including the reopening plan.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.

See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.