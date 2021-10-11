1,415 people isolate as COVID-19 cases rise

(CNS): There are currently 167 people infected with SARS-Cov-2, another new high for the country, among 1,415 people currently in isolation. This is the first time since the beginning of the month that government has released the number of people isolating and many of these people are families quarantining as a result of the school outbreaks as well as travellers. According to the latest results, 89 people (53% of those who are positive) have symptoms of COVID-19.

Except for the patient who was recorded as the first local case since last year, none of these patients have been admitted to hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed earlier today that the two infants admitted last week had been released.

As at 8am this morning (Monday), out of 1,474 PCR tests carried out since the last report on Friday, 13 adults and ten children tested positive. Five of the 23 people were vaccinated and 18 unvaccinated. Nine of the new positive cases were in travellers and 14 cases were locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, in an effort to curb the community spread, Dr Lee is asking parents with children on half-term that are not already in isolation not to mix and mingle with people outside their family groups. He said this was in an effort to slow down the spread through the schools.

The mid-term break has been brought forward and extended for all government school students but most private sector schools are still open this week and will be taking the half-term holiday next week as scheduled.

See today’s update by Dr Lee below:

