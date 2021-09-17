Woman to lead port as search for new boss begins

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands

(CNS): Elizabeth McField will serve as the interim acting port director from 25 September, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) revealed Friday. Joseph Woods, who has been acting in the job for almost three years, has said he will be going back to his old position after revealing long running conflicts with the board directors. While the board begins the search for a permanent director, McField, who is a human resources professional, will focus on addressing some of the staffing challenges that have plagued the port for some time and is expected to serve in the job for three months.

“While the operation of the port has been effectively maintained, there have understandably been issues in the administration and HR areas, some of which have been highlighted in auditor general reports,” the new board chair, Cline Glidden, said in the release.

“We have immediately started the recruitment process for the position of port director and in the interim have appointed Ms Beth McField, who is highly qualified in HR and business administration as the acting director for a three-month period during the recruitment of the port director.”

Glidden said that while the operational side of the port will continue under the capable staff that have been managing it over the past three years, McField will concentrate on correcting the human resources and administrative deficiencies so that “the new director is welcomed into a happy, productive and efficient port when they are appointed, hopefully within the next three months”.

The chairman thanked Woods for his stewardship during “challenging times” and said he would still be around to allow the port to benefit from “his proven competencies”.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan also offered his thanks to Woods on behalf of the ministry. “For the past three years Joey Woods has demonstrated outstanding dedication to service. Under his stewardship, the Port Authority has maintained a positive financial position, and despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the port operations have run smoothly and efficiently.”