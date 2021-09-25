West Bay man killed in motorbike crash

(CNS): A 33-year-old customs officer from West Bay was killed in the district on Friday evening when his white motorcycle and a grey minivan collided on Reverend Blackman Road. The crash happened shortly before 6pm. The rider was rushed to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctor. No one else was hurt in the crash, which is under investigation by the RCIPS, and no details of how the collision may have happened have been released.

Customs and Border Control said that its office at the port cargo distribution service centre would be closed Saturday as a result of the “sudden and tragic loss” of the officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.