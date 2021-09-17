West Bay man charged with two GT burglaries

(CNS): A 60-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with two burglaries last month in George Town. Police said the man was scheduled to appear in court Friday accused of breaking into two separate businesses on the 6 and 16 August and stealing undisclosed items. Superintendent Peter Lansdown issued a warning to business owners last month about a spike in commercial burglaries in the capital. There were also two break-ins at restaurants on the West Bay Road last month where burglars, who remain on the loose, made off with the safes.