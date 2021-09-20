We must prepare for reopening our borders
Troy Leacock writes: We weren’t ready to open our borders last week but we can be long before the end of the year. I’m a tourism business owner and operator, absolutely crushed by the border closure. I’m desperate for a safe reopening of our borders so I can start making a living again. Yes, to start making profits so I can pay my health insurance, repair my car, pay my strata fees — ordinary things that most take for granted.
A week ago I thought we were ready to reopen our borders on 14th October. But we weren’t. I don’t mean that our health services or our vaccination rate or the risk to our children made us unready. We quite simply weren’t ready mentally as a society to calmly and systematically cope with cases of COVID in our community, institutions and businesses. And that’s not surprising. While other countries have learned to deal with COVID, we have lived as if COVID doesn’t exist. And for us it didn’t, until last week.
To be ready for reopening our borders, we needed to re-enter the world of COVID. And now we have, or rather COVID has re-entered our world. The concern I now have is that we will spend the next few months trying to do what we did last year, creating a COVID-free bubble so we can once again pretend that COVID doesn’t exist.
Now that we have been rudely awoken by COVID cases, instead of pulling the blanket over our heads and trying to go back to sleep, we need to rub the sleep out of our eyes and get up and face the world.
Now is the time to document and communicate the safety protocols and procedures for every type of institution and business. Now is the time to strengthen our quarantine system and enforcement. Now is the time to implement vaccination mandates for employees of schools, heath services, ports and uniformed workers. Now is the time to implement widespread rapid testing in every household.
Now is the time to give vaccination boosters to our over 50s. Now is the time to drive our vaccination rate not just to 80% but to 90% of our population (and I don’t mean the 71,100 high end of estimate range but the actual ESO estimate of 66,000). Now is the time for the government and industry to stop pointing fingers and work together, every single minute of every single day.
The recent outbreak has exposed our lack of readiness. But that doesn’t justify a knee jerk reaction to indefinitely delay reopening. Everything that we need to do can be accomplished in the next two months. Not being open for the Christmas period means thousands of visitor cancellations and refunds and a loss of revenue in the order of $100 million.
The thousands of Caymanian employees and business owners who have suffered terribly for the past 18 months deserve a real effort by government and society to reopen safely. Government should set a Phase 4 date for 1st December and we all do what we should have done over the past two months, get ready for reopening.
Category: Viewpoint
If you can’t open your borders to vaccinated travelers now with minimal restrictions, you will never be prepared. If you’ve not come up with a creative solution like allowing visitors to come, test at the airport and “quarantine” at their final destination like a hotel- you’ve not thought about this hard enough. If you are protecting the very population that has chosen not to be vaccinated, you are protecting the wrong people at the cost of the responsible ones. If you believe you are protecting your children at the cost of overwhelming your healthcare system, you haven’t been paying attention to science.
There are ways to safely open your borders and there are dozens of models showing you how to do so. Your leaders either don’t value tourism or they don’t understand science.
A commenter correctly said earlier, that people’s travel plans have already changed and your leaderships operational decisions will severely affect tourists future plans. Count me as one of them! While I love the island, my family and I certainly are not lacking safe options that have beautiful beaches and clean waters within four hours of New York( that have modeled a safe opening and followed through with those plans)
And on the financial strain this may cause- the math is pretty simple. Between the Kimpton and Ritz along, there are 600 rooms. Assume the average room price for Xmas week is $1,000 and average stay is between 7 and 10 days. You are getting Revpar of ~$10000 for those rooms during those stays. This does not include incidentals such as food which would add to those totals. If you assume that there are between 6500 and 7000 rooms on Grand Cayman and at Xmas alone, the occupancy rate is 80%, you can see just how much tourism revenue is lost that week alone….even if you assume an average nightly rate 50% less everywhere else.
If this doesn’t matter, then the islands finances are in an enviable place.
You’ve had 19 months to figure this out. And to the commenter who cited Covid fatalities in the US- more than half happened at the onset of the pandemic when we had no idea what Covid was or how to treat it. 98% of the preventable deaths are those unvaccinated people who made the choice not to be vaccinated. Moral of the story- get vaccinated, be vigilant, trust science,test and take smart risks. Don’t live in a bubble, Covid will outlast all of us
I agree with the post of 3:03pm, But 76% of vaccinated persons ahould not be held hostage for 23%. Despite the seriousness of discussing LIFE, and I am hopeful that more people will take the vaccine and reduce those numbers, the majority should NOT be held hostage by a minority. If the belief is “its my body, it’s my choice” thats their RIGHT but I WANT MY RIGHTS also! “It’s my LIFE and I want to live and have a livelihood”.
You are right. It is bizarre that those who don’t want the vaccine also believe that they can use the argument that the substantial majority of people should not be allowed to get on with their lives. It’s a little like someone who refuses to wear a seat belt when driving to say that no one else can drive because seat belts are bad, in their opinion.
When we re-open the uncontrolable viral spread will see us placed on no fly lists by the USA. A few weeks of tourism for a few bucks and then restrictive control measures as the virus runs rampant.
Limited tours, continued cruise ship bans and reduced hotel/restaurant occupancy for the price of an entrenched virus and a few dead Caymanians.
I know this comment will recieve a lot of thumbs down but honestly I don’t see tourism returning to any significant level soon.
You are correct – your comment is ill-informed and deserves many thumbs down.
People need to understand what re-opening may bring. This is what Bermuda reported on Sunday evening:
“since the last update, there have been 66 recoveries and sadly four Coronavirus-related deaths…
Earlier this afternoon the Bermuda Hospitals Board confirmed a total of 51 Coronavirus Disease (COVID) cases in the Hospital with 12 persons currently in intensive care. The BHB reported 3 new COVID discharges and 2 new COVID admissions.”
How many dead Caymanians and residents is acceptable?
Reopening means that the unvaccinated, who are 23% of our 71,000, aren’t necessarily prepared to confront the inbound virus. If 5% of these 16,000 get sick enough to need hospitalisation, as with Delta elsewhere, that’s statistically 800 people against a couple dozen available ventilated beds. Maybe not all at once, but probably in clusters like GTPS. The award-winning field hospital we once had, boasting maybe 100 or so beds, was closed and put away. If the USA is any guide (and it’s not a template of success) at least 1 in 500 people will die from the unvaccinated group, even if we had hospital capacity up and running to take everyone. That’s conservatively 32 deaths out of these 16,000. Then there’s >600 of the 800 that might survive somewhat, but will suffer lasting heart damage, venous/arterial thrombosis/amputations, cardiac brain stroke incidents, neurological damage – which will be lifetime medical costs borne by the Cayman Islands. Even as these things start happening, the hospital capacity will be overloaded, like Bermuda’s is now, as the virus rips through the unprepared, including percentage of overly optimistic vaccinated. Non-essential services will be shuttered down anyway. No in-person dining or bar hopping, in any case. No tourist attractions. None of the “joys” and “freedoms” we have been used to this last year. That’s factually what “living with the virus” will look like, if politicians are seduced by the fantasy of “normal”. Looking around, “normal” does not exist like we remember it. The closest thing now is jerky oscillating policy of lockdowns and reopenings, where “flattening” hospital admissions is the goal and non-adaptive businesses get crushed anyway. Cayman needs to be smarter about how it manages this. If educating those with bad info is so unpopular, the sadder alternative will be to ramp-up field hospital capacity and rent freezer space.
” If educating those with bad info”
Like this?
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html
I really sympathise with Mr Leacock and he makes a whole slew of great points. Selfishly perhaps I won’t pretend I haven’t enjoyed the lack of tourists though. I hope, but sadly doubt, more thought will be given to what kind of tourism product we offer going forward; IMO the cruise industry does far more harm than good.
Also $100m over Christmas, sounds way out; that’s 10,000 tourists spending $10,000 each… no way.
At the outset of COVID, there were many, similarly bad with history, numbers, and business projections in this sector that refused to pivot, re-tool, or have their companies reviewed for free by seasoned credentialed accounting and business consulting professionals. It’s no wonder they are feeling it now, right on schedule. Their lack of foresight shouldn’t mean that we need to agree on an acceptable number of dead people. Perhaps those generous pros could re-open their doors and book appointments for willing late-to-the-party local entrepreneurs?
@3:29 Pivot to what, selling breadfruits?
I think we have to stop pretending like there’s going to be a triumphant return of tourism just because we reopen our borders.
Because of this global pandemic, January-May 2021 travel is down globally a further 65% from the same period in 2020, which was already down 73% from pre-pandemic levels.
https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-covid-19-travel-shock-hit-tourism-dependent-economies-hard/
The fact is we just will not see the 2.33m visitors we saw in 2019 return to Cayman for a very, very, very, long, long time — even if we reopen our borders — and it will take a long time to figure out how many tourism-dependent businesses on island can survive with this reduced amount of global travel.
We might have to come to terms with the fact that too large of a share of our economy is dependent on tourism, which is subject to so many factors outside of our control (weather, airlift, foreign labour, etc.) and which produces many, many ill effects (unsustainable development, trash production, environmental impact) for the benefits it generates, all while keeping very little money on shore. For every Caymanian owned tourism business I know on this island, I can name half a dozen who send the money they earn abroad.
Troy, you are smart enough and talented enough to do so many things outside of tourism. So, too, are the many talented and hard working Caymanians that used to work in tourism. It might be time to retool, whether or not the borders reopen.
Very good alternative perspective. Good to see realist and non bandwagoners on this site, rarity.
How does CIG think they are keeping Little Cayman safe by increasing travel restrictions from Grand which is the only source of tourism? Capacity there will now go from 10% to nothing. What few people are left are vaccinated adults in the tourism industry. If they want to”keep Little safe” the best thing they could do for that island is OPEN! GCM is already set up to separate international travel–how hard could it be to funnel tourists to Little and back!
While I feel for Mr. Leacock and others who have been negatively impacted by our border closure, I don’t think that just reopening the border is the answer. What about the businesses that will be negatively impacted when COVID infection rates skyrocket in our community? What about people getting sick and our health care system having to care for the sick? What about the inevitability of people in Cayman dying from COVID? Are we supposed to just accept that people will get sick and die, so others can profit from tourists returning?
I don’t know what the answer is, I just know that there are no easy ones. Clearly, just throwing open the border gates is not the solution.
I agree with all of this. The negative impacts are outweighing the benefits at this point, especially since the main benefit of staying closed now seems to be delaying the inevitable. Businesses are suffering and people are suffering. I spent the weekend on the phone to my very distressed teenager explaining that a flight home from university for Christmas might be hard to find (they are not in the UK) and with the new seven day quarantine we’d be spending Christmas Day in quarantine if we decide to stay home instead of going off island. Why did we all rush to be vaccinated again?
Your distressed teenager, it seems, is learning a valuable life lesson about how sometimes we aren’t able to get everything we want.
That’s unnecessarily harsh. It’s not about having the latest expensive pair of trendy trainers. It’s about trying to get home to spend Christmas with family and hopefully not in quarantine. Jeepers.
Because of fear and true hope that things would go back to normal and people would have the freedom to travel. Vaccinated or not, we will never go back to “normal”. We have to learn to live with it and move on. Enough of the division that CIG has so greatly contributed to.
Everyone has already cancelled and will not rebook. Damage is done.
I agree with you, we must open! BUT we do need a plan! Regardless, leadership requires that you have to make hard and unapproved decisions in the best interest of the country on a whole and many people will not be an agreement. I think that this is a learning curb for Mr. Premier, be patient with him.
Now on to a slightly different topic, I am all for reopening, it must happen! I am disappointed in the lack of preparation BUT I am TIRED of hearing about these wealthy mostly non Caymanian business owners, many of whom have a foothold on the industry. Some of these “Caymanian” Owners I have never heard of or seen in the local / lower echelon of the community. Many of these people DO NOT know how to or care to EMPATHIZE with the MAJORITY of Caymanians. Caymanians who are long SUFFERING, STRUGGILING, STRESSING LONG BEFORE COVID, LONGER THAN 18 MONTHS. And they are worried about losing one or two investors who intended to buy their “2nd home”, tourists so you can pay your staff (SOME OF WHOM ARE CAYMANIAN) 6 dollars and profit ABUNDANTLY. Blasphemy! Stop ya Cryin and hold out where you can, improvise, target a different audience, cook local food, cut your staff, cater to local events and attainable prices, and if all else fails… Dear I say maybe IT IS TIME. Maybe it is time for things in Cayman to crash so that the little men can get a foot in, maybe it is time for new less self absorbed, considerate “Owners” to buy their losses, maybe it is time for things to crash so that the cost of living goes down, maybe it is time for things to crash for the property market to become more attainable to locals, maybe it is time for a CHANGE. If we have to go right down to needing her majesty’s help to rid the island of money hungry, greedy, top leading monopolies with no jurisdiction in their industry largely due to the lack of legislation that does not set parameters then MAYBE ITS TIME.
Saying things like we wont bounce back or it wont be right away. Of course we WILL bounce back, of course it MAY NOT be right away. Just like everyone in the world knows you have to live with it, everyone in the world knows that IT WILL NOT BE THE SAME AFTER. There will be losses. IF WE HAVE TO ACCEPT THAT THERE WILL BE LOSS OF LIFE, WHY CANT THE UPPER ECHELON ACCEPT THAT THERE WILL BE LOSS OF BUSINESS, BUSINESS AS USUAL, SOCIAL STATUS, RANK. But going on the beloved term of demand and supply, if Cayman is not abundantly AVAILABLE for several months, wont it make it that much more in demand when we do finally open????
All I am saying is there is allot wrong in this country, long before COVID and there are so many different perspectives. The way things are going this country is less and less affordable and attainable for it’s own people, we are going DOWN ANYWAY, with no light in the tunell. Perhaps just perhaps a reset would do us good.
I considered reading your comment 12:08 but the all caps – nah, turned me away
I agree with you Troy. Many persons are doing well in the financial services sector (direct and indirect), some (not all) receiving Stipends are making more than they did when they were working (which should be addressed by an increase in Minimum Wage) and the construction sector is booming with the highest prices for Labour and Property we have ever experienced in our development. Others are suffering. Some are selling their Apts and Homes, some businesses are closing and still have financial obligations to Banks and other Lenders, and the tourism sector – from Hotels to Water Sports – will take years to recover, for those that will be able to.
Having said that, I support the Government delaying the opening while we use this incident – that we KNEW was coming – as a “test run” to access our resilience, our resources and our protocols. Fix what needs to fixed. Make some tough decisions like masks for children until they are able to be vaccinated, continue to push for an increase in the vaccination rate, boosters (a big word for a 3rd shot of the vaccine) will be available at the end of September, start working on an increase in the minimum wage and pick an opening date. Unless there is a MAJOR outbreak that we cannot control (which should not happen with a high vaccination rate and a tested plan), we need to accept that we cannot continue to believe we can “out-wait” COVID. I know we are special, but we are part of the global community and we cannot lock ourselves into a bubble – it is not healthy mentally or financially. We need a plan to reopen barring an unwanted and unexpected outbreak which I do not believe will happen if we are ALL doing the right thing. I pray too. And got vaccinated. And ready for my 3rd shot of the vaccine.
Good article Troy but you kind of contradict yourself acknowledging to look for a safe opening in regards to children, health services etc. and then set a definitive date which has so far proven to be an capricious objective. We’ve had the luxury so far as you’ve said observing the pandemic from a distance but we’ve also been afforded the hindsight to learn as well. How about we wait until the New Year when its very likely that children will be eligible for the vaccine removing the last prominent risk and then go full steam from there. We’ve harbored everyone else with compassion up to this point, surely that’s the least we could do as well for the little ones as we hopefully select a gear to go forward.
I would love to know what Kenneth Bryan’s thoughts are about all this. He wanted his legacy to be getting all unemployed Caymanians back work in tourism ! What a joke, there is no tourism and there won’t be for the next year after this delay. Why would they want to work in this industry after this sh#tshow anyway !
You wanted to reduce the amount of work permit holders on island, was this all part of a plan to try and get rid of them Kenneth ? Be very careful what you wish for !!
True. Why isn’t he focusing on training up a local Tourism workforce in these times??
1:29, That would be a totally wasted effort as Caymanians don’t want to work in tourism. They only want to work in Government.
No point hitting yourself on the head.
No actual arguments
No actual facts
No actual plan
Just conjecture
Sickness for all as long as the few can chase the almighty dollar
Absolutely agree with all of your points! It is shockingly incompetent that PACT seemed to make up their reaction to the GTPS cases on the fly.
There should have been lateral flow rapid tests ready. All students in the class or year (if we want to be conservative) test on days 1,3,5 and 7. If negative, stay in school. If positive, go home. It is madness to close an entire school and force the children and their families into a 14-day quarantine.
The approach we are taking is not being done anywhere else in the world. Why not? Because it doesn’t work. The only way to be COVID free is keep our borders closed with a 14-day government quarantine for all – which is simply impossible.
I am disappointed in leadership that they caved to the vocal minority who don’t understand that we have more info now than March 2020 and can put safety measures in place.
PACT should have released a plan in the summer as to what their response would be to community spread. People would have hand a chance to digest it, have their questions answered, etc. Instead, the policies change every day based on whoever makes the most noise.
Mt dear Anonymous 11:49 am,
Since you know everything, why don’t you take over the Premier’s job. That would take care of all our problems! It must be nice being so knowledgable.
The new norm to get into a public place. Proof of double vaccination, recent negative covid test OR proof of having had covid. I wonder where our government stands on those who have had covid? How do they count towards our border reopening? Do they even count?
Aaaaarrrrrr let the beatings continue . Don’t you know the only difference between the Govt and the Mafia is size! Poor you Troy griping by appointment trust me when I tell you when this is done Caymanians will finally see benefits of the government’s actions good and bad .
Well put.
“We weren’t ready to open” Absolute BS. Ignore the science, you must be thrilled Dr Lee is leaving us.
You’re deluded along with the government who listen to people’s fear instead of facts.
You keep saying “We, we, we”
No it’s “You” and people like you that have been the problem.
Goodness me, “Now is the time”, “Now is the time” to mandate vaccinations and forced testing of every household. What you’re really saying is become a Fascist State with your thought process. I didn’t even realize you were a medical professional with a Degree in Virology, great let’s go for 90% vaxxed.
So it’s only the Caymanian employees and business owners who have suffered terribly, that statement is just a tad on the xenophobic side, don’t ya think?
done spouting garbage again Mr Mugabe ? glad you managed to construct with getting the ‘Fascist’ sound bite in 🙄
What hysterical nonsense. Put down the phone and go for a walk.
From an outsider’s perspective, it’s not looking good as primary school children are now going back to wearing masks! It really seems like CIG want to hang on until all the tourist businesses are finished, and the hotels are no longer economically viable. Morritt’s resort might hold out a bit longer because the timeshare owners have to carry on paying maintenance fees regardless but even they have started going elsewhere for their holidays now.
timeshare sales are going very well
You couldn’t say it any better. PACT reacted in a state of panic, it is clear as water that they don’t have a plan.
Panton was very confident in saying two weeks prior to the outbreak that we were going to open on the 14th of Oct and to quote his own words “this is the day that COVID will re renter our Island and we will have to adapt”. Only to turn around and say that we are closing for the remaining of the year? Over a small covid outbreak?
Did they spent the past 6 or 7 months working on a plan only to go to waste because there was a few cases? what did they expect that was going to happen in October?
Shameful!
As a close friend of Troy, I really wish Troy would stop putting his 2 cents in this Covid situation.
Troy may have IV league schooling but he knows very little about health and covid in general.
Other boat operations are still operating. Troy doesn’t want to operate his business! Red Sails and other Fishing charters are still going full speed, with covid the fishing is better than ever.
Troy operates on very expensive charters $500-$1000+ ranges which are directed at ultra-rich people, not for Caymanians. He docks his boat at Camana Bay, doesn’t want to use cheaper harbors.
Take this my personal opinion, but Troy doesn’t know what he’s talking about and all he has in mind is covering himself and his business. He doesn’t care about other people and he never will.
As having multiple posts on CNS with hundreds of comments, I really wish that CNS would stop promoting Troy.
I could go on and make numerous points about Troy’s character and business operations but honestly, adding this comment is degrading enough as it is.
Thanks for reading, what its worth.
Close friend?
I’m glad you are “close friend” can’t imagine what someone who doesn’t like Troy would say after reading your shite comment.
They had no real plan. They had a series of dates with unachievable objectives. That’s it. This government is smoke and mirrors. They are Divided, incompetent and irrational. God help us.
Troy, with friends like this who needs enemies!
I think the writer may want to check with Red Sail and the “other fishing charters” before making that statement. I doubt very much that they are “going at full speed”.
With friends like these…
Closer than you would think to believe.
We should prepare civil service for cuts to their pay to help with government budget and funding stipends continuing…OR just prepare to re-open sooner.
And contributions to their healthcare and pension plans.
They could have at least allowed to open for Christmas holidays, those few days would have brought so much needed relief. What difference does it make if community spread started in October? Was the reopening plan based on 0 transmission before October?And so they decided to hide even longer. Vaccines are obviously working and if I understand anything, initial cases were found by chance. Correct me if I am wrong.
So why are we not opening? What are we going to have in January that we don’t have right now? A few more people vaccinated ???
” we needed to re-enter the world of COVID…COVID has re-entered our world.” Agree 100%
“Now is the time…..” Disagree with your proposal to turn the territory into a dystopian penal colony.
NO to mandates of any kind
NO to “strengthen our quarantine system and enforcement”
NO to “widespread rapid testing in every household”
NO to ” drive our vaccination rate … to 90% of our population”
NO to dividing of cayman society
NO to fear driven decisions
YES to common sense
A territory, country, city, town, village, county or an island is “not ready” when their health care facilities have limited capacity to treat COVID and other patients. An adequate space, staff, equipment, supplies and effective logistics management is what determines READINESS.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: September 17, 2021 (FDA)
• the FDA issued a Letter to Health Care Providers to alert clinical laboratory staff and health care providers about the potential for false positive results with Abbott Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits.
Agreed, except that it may be too late for the Christmas vacation season. Travelers are looking to other warm weather destinations. If travelers were planning on Cayman this year, after the recent announcement they are most likely going somewhere else. Even an immediate reversal in policy would not likely be enough for travelers to count on Cayman for travel this year. A side note: the community transmission “surprise” may have been just what is needed to get more people willing to vaccinate and also demonstrate that this virus is not (at least to date) the end of the world.
Troy I could not agree with you more. we have been living as though Covid is in another world, not ours. We need to wake up and move on – like the rest of the world has. The govt is burying its head in the sand and hoping covid will go away – STOP DREAMING WAKE UP GOVT. COVID IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And to those people who keep saying lives over money – well I hope they are the ones who will step up and subsidize all those people out of work who cant pay their bills, buy food etc. Stop being so self centred!
You must have been already prepared for borders reopening. 18 months was enough time to prepare.
Govt need to reopen the borders covid ain’t going anywhere we will have to learn to live with covid not covid live with us . We have achieved a very high vaccination rate , yes there is currently a community spread get it under control and then review a reopen for the middle of November . Business are being destroyed , people livelihood is gone to the dogs. Our borders have been closed almost 19 months now and our govt still don’t have a reopening plan . This is a shame & disgrace, the little stipend they pay some people do you think people can continue living off this how much longer . Open the blasted borders you have vaccinated population higher than everywhere else . Government is just failing the people & businesses. Put safety protocols in place covid will come here even the vaccinated travelers will bring it here ,just get out of this bubble cayman is in to think that covid is going anywhere not right now anyway .
We could have been ready months ago!
As a person in the tourism industry I have seen hundreds of bookings canceled and people’s comments when canceling are not positive.
Even this morning on client says how can we make any plans, your own Cayman Airline does not know what it’s doing and has multiple flights and n November onwards.
After I visited Cayman Airways website there it is multiple flights a day from November, do they know something we don’t OR is it selling ghost flights!
Most of our clients have booked other islands that are open and we have now lost them for another year if not forever.
I spoke directly with cayman air and they said they were not ghost flights and to go ahead and book. Now it may just a way to lock in some cash from me, will see.
So so so true. Emotionally we were never ready. And at this rate we will never be. Time to face some harsh ugly truths.
Get Vaccinated:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/20/politics/biden-administration-international-travel-restrictions/index.html
The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday.
“Beginning in early November, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated — fully vaccinated and they must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound airplane
….And….
Excellent piece Troy. Unfortunately, everyone prefers to run around like Chicken Little, the sky is falling rather than being sensible about a reopening plan.
Well-considered and well put. I personally would like to wait until younger children have access to the vaccine and at-risk residents are able to get their boosters. We have just seen how rapidly it spreads among children. And boosters are especially important on our islands because many people were vaccinated at least 8 months ago.
We had 18 months to prepare. The time to open has come and gone.
So Bermuda, Jamaica, St Vincent and the list goes on…..
Have they had positive reopening experiences?
Are we really ready?
They currently don’t even have bus service in Bermuda because too many of the staff are sick or quarantined.
Any Turks open the longest and all is good!
They also still have a beach…we should be carful.
Please shut the duck up about Bermuda.
No one cares.
Well said – I would say that the majority in Cayman are ready, but just a small vocal minority aren’t, which are holding the rest of us hostage. From a scientific point of view, we are most definitely ready.
With news of Rum Point closing, and I’m sure other businesses to follow, the government has to reconsider their decision to delay opening until next year, else the recovery of this island will be set back years!
Spot on. People are going to love their stays in Paradise where they can visit the same half a dozen bars / restaurants after the rest closed down.
I can see the tripadvisor comments now “Run down with nothing to do outside of the hotel, beachfront hotel with no beach, building sites everywhere and I paid 14 days hotel stay quarantine to find all this out – would not recommend”
If our millionaire businessmen want to close their Rum Point cruise-ship tourist-factory now, rather than continue keeping it somewhat open to locals, then what does that really say about them as stakeholders? Their independent business decision is only coincident with government policy. They were just looking for an excuse to switch off their own faucets and furlough their employees, just like many others – and not because they need to.
Amen- and when they reopen, I hope you, like myself, will pay them back with the same support – NONE! They are trying to force government with threats so they can line their pockets…. Let them close. We will remember and respond when they reopen. #dontsupporttheclosed
I couldn’t agree with you more Troy, well said!
cig for the past 8 weeks had a re-opening plan based on likely communinity cases/transmission?
why did they drop the plan? that is the only question.
Cry me a river. Listen to those in charge
I challenge Mr. Panton to watch his last news conference and decide if even he would vote for himself again. And I like the guy!
Sounds like you’re happily surviving on handouts and have no idea what others are facing.
Those in charge should be listening to what the majority want – over 70% of respondents to a recent poll disagreed with the gov’t decision.
Please, STOP.
If you are not ready after almost T W O Y E A R S, what were you doing then?
Tip: stay under your bed FOREVER !
AND: stop being afraid of LIVING !