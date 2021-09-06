WB man charged over child porn was not a teacher

(CNS): Freddy Diaz (33) appeared in court last week charged with possession of child pornography. However, although he worked at the University College of the Cayman Islands in both 2018 and again earlier this year, he did not teach any of the students. UCCI has said that Diaz was employed as a staff member in a non-teaching capacity and the charges he is facing are unrelated to his time there, despite the fact that police raided the college in relation to the computers used by Diaz after the investigation began. It was triggered by the use of a local IP address to download the indecent images from a specific site.

The West Bay man was arrested in February. He has now been charged with one count of possession and one count of accessing child pornography in relation to several images, including at least two of the most serious categories under the law.

He has been bailed and part of the conditions prohibit him from gaining access to the internet and mixing with anyone under the age of 16 outside of his own family.