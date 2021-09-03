Vaccines still stalled as new variant added to WHO list

(CNS): Just over 50 people got their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine over the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures, as the national vaccine programme continues to stall. Here in Cayman, 73% of the population has now had at least one dose while the fully vaccinated rate remains at 70%, just one week before the borders open and Cayman returns to its open skies agreement and lifts restrictions on who can and cannot come and go to the islands.

Quarantine measures remain in place, however, as the virus continues to rage. The World Health Organization has added yet another strain to its list of “variants of interest” amid concerns that it may partially evade immunity from both past infection and vaccination.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, has now been detected in 39 countries and found to possess a cluster of mutations that may make it less susceptible to the immune protection people have acquired. In a press release from the WHO this week, officials said Mu was first identified in Colombia in January but sporadic cases and larger outbreaks have been recorded around the world, including in the UK and the United States.

Mu comes as the Delta Variant continues to fuel historic daily infection rates. Some experts believe the Delta variant surge is starting to wane, but the problem that the world is facing is that as one variant begins to fade, another emerges.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman there was just one new case of the virus in a traveller among the test results reported Thursday. There are currently 17 active cases of the virus among people in isolation and quarantine, five of whom are showing symptoms, though no one is in hospital.