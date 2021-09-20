Vaccine or negative test needed for travel to CB&LC
(CNS): Anyone travelling from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman will now need to be either vaccinated or have a negative PCR test. Government has rolled out new rules in the wake of community spread in Grand Cayman in an effort to protect the Sister Islands. Those who have not been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks must provide a negative PCR test certificate from an approved laboratory that was done no more than 48 hours prior to departure.
There is no change for inter-island travel from Grand Cayman to the Sister Islands for verifiable vaccinated individuals. The regulations were published Monday and apply to those travelling by boat as well as flying.
Anyone who arrives in the Sister Islands from Grand Cayman who shows respiratory symptoms or symptoms of the virus will be quarantined until the person is no longer a risk to the public.
Those who are required to isolated on the Sister Islands after having travelled from Grand Cayman will be liable for any costs associated with the quarantine facility unless they are a returning student or can demonstrate their travel to the Brac or Little Cayman was government-related, a sporting-event related as part of a national team, for medical purpose, travel relating to education, as part of responsibility for taking a child or an adult away for medical purpose or other essential reason.
In addition to new rules surroudning travel to the Brac, the government had reduced the number of people allowed on boats from 500 to 50 or to half of the legal capacity of vessel, whichever is smaller.
Government is also due to roll out regulations shortly to address crowd limits.
The increased COVID-19 suppression measures follow the decision to pause the transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the Cayman Islands’ border reopening plan earlier this week. This was in reaction to the first transmission in the community for more than four hundred days earlier this month and the increased public concern this has caused.
“This pause gives us an opportunity to strengthen some of our controls so that we reduce the likelihood of a surge of COVID-19 cases that puts lives and all commerce at risk,” Premier Wayne Panton on Friday. “Once we go through this process, government will have a better sense of the way forward and our citizens may have increased confidence in our local ability to re-join the wider world.”
Category: Health, health and safety
And exactly how much of these new regulations are ‘Science based’?
None. Like most (if not all ) of these recent knee-jerk reactionary, flip-floppy changes the Government has decided on for some random, unfathomable, unknown reason.
a plan with more holes than swiss cheese….
the pact circus rolls on….
negative test means nothing….
why not do what biden and every other major country is doing…. no vaccine=no entry. people will soon get the message.
Did I read this correctly, that travelers to the sister islands require “… either to be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test.”? So has something changed or are vaccinated folks still able to be infected and spread the virus? Are the vaccinated now immune and no longer pose such danger? Just asking …
I think this is uncalled for! We need all the visitors and business over here that we can get! Please PACT just stick with protocols for all three islands and make us have our freedom of moving back and forth between our islands! We all just need to be safe! You don’t need a PCR to go from Westbay to Eastend right????? Having said that.. if you feel sick don’t fly, stay home, don’t need to spread to anyone or anywhere, but we will have to live with this.
…because people can’t be trusted to do the right thing for others; they can only be trusted to do the right thing for themselves.
This only hurts the Sister Islands and the people who live there.
Not really. There have been some amazing stay-cationers who have been spending time on the Brac, and tourism-related businesses are happy to have the money. Unfortunately, there’s also a lot of “guests” from Grand who don’t seem to be happy on the Brac unless they stay drunk, loud and disgusting. Wish we had a vaccine for that.
When in Brac do as the Bracers!
Autonomous state of Cayman Brac da way unnah get for trying to infect our sisters and brothers in Da Brac Tek Wood lockdown !
wat
What about travel in the opposite direction?