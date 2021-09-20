Vaccine or negative test needed for travel to CB&LC

Cayman Brac Airport

(CNS): Anyone travelling from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman will now need to be either vaccinated or have a negative PCR test. Government has rolled out new rules in the wake of community spread in Grand Cayman in an effort to protect the Sister Islands. Those who have not been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks must provide a negative PCR test certificate from an approved laboratory that was done no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

There is no change for inter-island travel from Grand Cayman to the Sister Islands for verifiable vaccinated individuals. The regulations were published Monday and apply to those travelling by boat as well as flying.

Anyone who arrives in the Sister Islands from Grand Cayman who shows respiratory symptoms or symptoms of the virus will be quarantined until the person is no longer a risk to the public.

Those who are required to isolated on the Sister Islands after having travelled from Grand Cayman will be liable for any costs associated with the quarantine facility unless they are a returning student or can demonstrate their travel to the Brac or Little Cayman was government-related, a sporting-event related as part of a national team, for medical purpose, travel relating to education, as part of responsibility for taking a child or an adult away for medical purpose or other essential reason.

In addition to new rules surroudning travel to the Brac, the government had reduced the number of people allowed on boats from 500 to 50 or to half of the legal capacity of vessel, whichever is smaller.

Government is also due to roll out regulations shortly to address crowd limits.

The increased COVID-19 suppression measures follow the decision to pause the transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the Cayman Islands’ border reopening plan earlier this week. This was in reaction to the first transmission in the community for more than four hundred days earlier this month and the increased public concern this has caused.

“This pause gives us an opportunity to strengthen some of our controls so that we reduce the likelihood of a surge of COVID-19 cases that puts lives and all commerce at risk,” Premier Wayne Panton on Friday. “Once we go through this process, government will have a better sense of the way forward and our citizens may have increased confidence in our local ability to re-join the wider world.”