US opens borders to fully vaccinated travellers

(CNS): The US government has lifted a number of restrictions on travel from 33 countries and is instead mandating vaccinations for entry into the country for foreign nationals when the policy takes effect in early November. On Monday the White House announced the new international air travel system that will require everyone to have a negative test and to show proof of vaccination before boarding a US-bound aircraft.

The lifting of the travel bans will allow travellers from the UK and Europe into the US for the first time since the pandemic began. Travellers from the Cayman Islands had not previously needed to show a vaccine certificate as this country was not on the travel ban list.