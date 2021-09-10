UK expected to clear booster shots for Cayman

(CNS): Following emergency approval by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots, Governor Martyn Roper said he was hoping to get the green light very soon from the UK Government to start a booster programme here in Cayman so that the most vulnerable can be offered a third shot against the coronavirus. The need for an additional jab for the more vulnerable is fuelled by evidence that the vaccine’s effectiveness appears to decline over time and that the Delta variant is causing more breakthrough infections.

This means the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions who were given the shots first are no longer as well protected.

“The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation recommended last week that those with weakened immune systems should be offered a third jab,” the governor said at Thursday’s press briefing.

The experts were due to consider all of the available scientific evidence to inform their decision on whether there should be a broader booster programme and if so, how widespread that should be. This will lead to the UK government revising its advice in the coming days, which will also inform what happens here.

“I’ve said before that we would be given sufficient vaccine for a matching booster programme, but that we may push to go even further, given our very low levels of community transmission and the immunity that infection brings,” Roper stated.

He also urged those who have not yet had a first shot to come forward. Cayman currently has around 3,000 vaccines left, which expire at the end of next month. The governor said the supplies from the UK will continue provided we use up our existing stocks.

“For those of you still choosing not to be vaccinated, I implore you now to rethink. For your well-being and for the sake of others that care about you,” he said.