Two badly injured after driver hits light pole
(CNS): The driver of a white SUV and his male passenger were admitted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries late Friday night after crashing into a light pole in North Side. The single-vehicle collision happened on Old Robin Road in North Side just before 11:15pm and the crash brought down the pole, which fell into the road and cut power to nearby residents. The pole was cleared by CUC linesmen who attended the scene and power was later restored to the community. The collision is now being investigated by the police.
Category: Local News
Thankfully the light pole got killed not them.
We should defo get rid of all the light poles…they keep on jumping into the road and hitting cars!
I have relatives who live on Old Robin Road and I’m amazed when I visit to witness the speeds or some cars passing. My relative says its usual for that area and RCIPS are nowhere to be seen.
Cayman road…police non existent = crash derby competition
We had just gone to bed when we heard this car come screaming past our house at crazy speeds, engine revving hard. That’s nothing unusual here. The speed limit is 30, but we are plagued with cars using our little community like a race track almost every night, and at weekends too. A second later he was going so fast he couldn’t take the slight bend, went across the right hand lane, straight on through the lightpole, into the trees and flipped the car up and over the road back onto the left side where it landed on its roof. The engine was torn from the car and caught fire in the trees and the driver was thrown from the car. We saw his comment on FB that he had a blow out that caused the crash. Blow out, my ass. He was driving like an idiot, driving at reckless and dangerous speeds and couldn’t control the car. That’s why he crashed. It was only by luck that there was no car coming the other way or innocent people could have been killed. I hope the two of them learned a lesson from this, but I doubt it.