Two badly injured after driver hits light pole

(CNS): The driver of a white SUV and his male passenger were admitted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries late Friday night after crashing into a light pole in North Side. The single-vehicle collision happened on Old Robin Road in North Side just before 11:15pm and the crash brought down the pole, which fell into the road and cut power to nearby residents. The pole was cleared by CUC linesmen who attended the scene and power was later restored to the community. The collision is now being investigated by the police.