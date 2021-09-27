Tourism minister confident of future rebound

Royal Watler Cruise Terminal, closed since March 2020

(CNS): While the return of any kind of tourism for the rest of this year hangs in the balance, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Monday in a message marking World Tourism Day that he remains confident the industry will eventually “rebound stronger than before”. The sector here has been largely on hold for more than 18 months and is now likely to stay that way for at least a couple more, which means that thousands of Caymanians, like tourism workers around the world, have lost their jobs, businesses and livelihoods, which, despite the minister’s optimism, may never return.

As other countries begin reducing restrictions and opening up to visitors again, the theme for this year is ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’, which reflects strong feelings around the world that the sector has not always been inclusive and that post-COVID the benefits of tourism must be more equitable for all those in jurisdictions where tourism is an important economic driver.

Bryan said the Pact administration was doing all that it could to ensure that tourism workers and businesses will not become the forgotten casualties of this deadly disease, but will be partners in the redevelopment of a renewed and revitalised Cayman Islands tourism industry.

“As your government, we recognise the vital role that tourism plays in creating jobs, attracting foreign investments, driving the development of critical infrastructure, and promoting trade across multiple sectors in our economy,” he said. “We remain committed to supporting our tourism sector, and in particular all of the men and women who have worked tirelessly to make the Cayman Islands one of the best vacation destinations in the world.

“As Minister for Tourism, I am confident that by inclusively working together the strength of our tourism industry will be restored and over time will rebound even stronger than before. I also look forward to once again successfully welcoming visitors to our shores, to see the natural beauty of our Islands and experience our unique culture and heritage.”

However, there are concerns that despite the PACT policy promises, the natural beauty, unique culture and heritage of Cayman continues to be threatened by the foreign investment in tourism development.