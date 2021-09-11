Third positive COVID case emerges in contact tracing

Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 during the contact tracing linked to the woman who was hospitalised on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. This person was not vaccinated but had no symptoms. The other 49 or so people who have been tracked so far after contact with these two community cases, the first in over a year, tested negative. These positive cases have been confirmed as the Delta variant.

But exactly how these three people were infected remains a mystery. Dr Lee explained that it is difficult to find the source since the person who infected them may no longer have the virus, and people don’t always remember and are not always truthful with officials about those they have met.

Speaking at Friday evening’s media briefing, the CMO said the new case has led to more contact tracing, which will continue over the weekend as the hunt for the source goes on.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez explained that those who are being traced and tested have so far shown no travel history for more than a month, and he confirmed that public health officials are able to verify if people have travelled.

The patient who was the first of this group to test positive with the coronavirus remains in hospital in a stable condition, and while she has few COVID-19 symptoms, she is dealing with other medical issues.

Meanwhile, the health and tourism ministers both confirmed that the woman who managed to board a Cayman Airways flight to Grand Cayman despite having a negative test result for COVID-19 remains in tagged quarantine with her travelling companion. She is facing an investigation, as it is an offence to travel with a negative test.

Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms said the airline had implemented increased security measures to stop this from happening again as well as conducting an internal investigation. Explaining why CAL staff on the flight have not been quarantined, he said that the cockpit crews are kept separate from passengers so they are never at risk.

But he said the cabin crew are on the front line with travellers on every flight, where there could be a positive case, and so, since repatriation flights began, they have been utilizing strict measures to minimise their exposure. Whorms said there is no cabin service and zero contact with passengers unless there is an emergency, so they are there for safety only. In this case, “the mitigation measure were inherent, as they are on every flight”.

There is always a chance of someone being covid-positive on a flight, and in many cases there is someone, he noted. But because of the social distancing, lack of interaction, the PPE and other measures, along with the fact that the crew are all vaccinated and tested monthly, public health has said there is no need for them to be quarantined or additionally tested.

However, aware of the community’s concerns about the positive traveller, Whorms said that after processing more than 10,000 travellers since the repatriation flights began, they were surprised by this situation. He said the airline needed to get the information to understand how it happened and said that they should “get to the bottom of it” by tomorrow.

See full CIGTV press briefing below:

