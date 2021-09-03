Student assaults senior teacher on bus at CHHS

(CNS): Just days into the new school term, police were called to the Clifton Hunter High School on Thursday because a student had reportedly hit a teacher several times. Police said they were called to the school at around 3:30pm and learned that a school bus had returned to the campus because the student had had an altercation with a bus warden.

When the bus arrived at the school, a member of staff, understood to be the vice principal, got on board to speak with the teenage boy. However, the student assaulted the staff member, striking her multiple times, and then returned to the back of the bus.

As officers began conducting inquiries, a family member of the student arrived and immediately began behaving in an aggressive and threatening manner, police said, making serious threats towards the staff members and officers present.

The woman then left the location with the student. The staff member who had been assaulted was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for what appear to be minor injuries and subsequently discharged.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are supporting school staff and other relevant agencies in their response.