Storm damaged WB Police Station moves to 7MB

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): West Bay Police Station is once again moving to the very edge of the district after the old station, which is been in a poor state of repair for years, apparently sustained further damage during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace and then Ida. The station is relocating to the RCIPS Training and Development Unit at Governor’s Square, off the West Bay Road, which has been used as a back-up location for this district station on a number of occasions.

This latest temporary move is from Friday 3 September until further notice, as a number of structural defects that impact health and safety have been identified, which need to be assessed and remedial work carried out, police said.

The previous government had set aside money and cleared land to build a new station for the district but construction work has not yet started.

The phone number is still 949-3999 and the station will operate as normal at the Governor’s Square location. The RCIPS apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation.