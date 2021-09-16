Seven more GTPS kids positive for COVID

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Contact tracing and testing continued Wednesday in relation to a case of community transmission of COVID-19 at the George Town Primary School, where another seven students tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to eight. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee that all the children were asymptomatic except for the first child diagnosed, who was doing fine.

Altogether there were nine more locally transmitted cases Wednesday, which included the children plus two adults who were found to be primary contacts, which brings the total of community transmissions to 17 cases in two separate outbreaks, spanning 12 households with no travel connections.

Of the eight children from GTPS who tested positive, five are from Year 6, one from Year 5 and two from Year 4, none of whom have a travel history.

One of the adults testing positive today is understood to be the healthcare worker at the East End Clinic but it is not clear if that person is connected to the GTPS outbreak or the first community transmission, which is understood to be in North Side.

Overall there appears to be now around 50 active cases of the virus among people isolation including travellers as there were two more people in quarantine who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after the HSA ran 1,752 tests on Tuesday.

People awaiting tests relating to GTPS outbreak or those who are positive must remain in isolation until told otherwise, officials said. The school will remain closed school Thursday.

Meanwhile, the first person to test positive in the community remains in hospital but the CMO said she was stable and although unwell, as she was when admitted to hospital, she is not requiring oxygen to help her breathe.

These two separate community outbreaks have served to stimulate the vaccination levels. Currently, 53,934 people,, or 76% of the population, have had at least one dose and 71% (50,370 people) are fully vaccinated.

