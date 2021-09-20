Schools included in government mask mandate

Boxes of masks for schools with (L-R) Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, HSA Deputy CEO Ronnie Dunn, HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood and Health Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): Children will be wearing masks in school again for a while as government rolls out a mask mandate for all of its buildings. Guidance issued on Sunday by the Department of Education Services (DES) includes a requirement for all students over the age of five to wear masks when riding the bus and moving around school campuses, while indoors, and while in a group setting.

Kids can remove their masks when playing outdoors, eating or working independently at their desk. Students who are unable to put on and take off masks without assistance are exempt, as are teachers who rely on mouth cues such as lip reading for communication with students; distancing should be maintained.

While the George Town Primary School is closed until the end of this week, the government remains concerned about the potential for further outbreaks in other schools. The ministry and DES have issued new guidance for all schools, including those in the private sector, from early learning to UCCI, on key safety measures, including social distancing, cleaning amidst the community spread of COVID-19 and the use of online learning.

The document covers preventative measures for a safe school environment, the roles and responsibilities of management, the transition from in-person to remote learning and child protection. It also stresses the importance of the mental health of students.

“The health and safety of our children and educators is our utmost priority,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly stated. “This document is aimed at supporting our local educational institutions as they maintain a safe and positive learning environment for our children and aid schools’ preparation for the transition to remote learning should the need arise.”

MoE Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho added that the ministry will be guided by public health experts on how to deal with the potential spread in schools and inform the public of any new developments to ensure the continued health and safety of children and educators.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, members of the public must wear face masks inside all government buildings, as the civil service increases safety protocols to minimise the spread of COVID-19. People visiting government buildings are asked to bring their own masks and follow the direction of security officers.

Last week the Health Services Authority (HSA) and Ministry of Education have engaged in a joint initiative to provide 500 masks to each school in the Cayman Islands. Officials said that his measure is aimed at providing an added layer of protection to our vulnerable children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Health Minister Sabrina Turner and HSA officials presented the masks to Minister O’Connor-Connolly and Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks on Wednesday, 15 September.