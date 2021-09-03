Road smashes average 225 per month

(CNS): The RCIPS is raising the alarm once again about the significant number of crashes happening on Cayman’s roads, many of which are due to mobile phone use. So far this year, around 225 motor vehicle collisions are being reported to the police each month. The vast majority of them were categorized as ‘damage only’, where no one was hurt, and a large number took place during traffic jams at peak times, adding to the already bad congestion on the roads.

The RCIPS said it is widely believed that the main cause of these types of collision is distracted driving, usually mobile phone use. With schools now in session, the police said they will be conducting traffic operations targeting motorists using their cell phones while driving.

Last week, officers issued “just under 20 tickets” to drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel, police said.

“We are encouraging all drivers to give 100% of their attention to driving, and particularly not to use their mobile phones during their commute,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay. “Not only is the use of mobile phones an offence in the Cayman Islands, carrying a fine of $150, but in using your phone while driving you not only put your life at risk but also the lives of other road users, including children going to and from school,” he added.