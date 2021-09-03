Road smashes average 225 per month
(CNS): The RCIPS is raising the alarm once again about the significant number of crashes happening on Cayman’s roads, many of which are due to mobile phone use. So far this year, around 225 motor vehicle collisions are being reported to the police each month. The vast majority of them were categorized as ‘damage only’, where no one was hurt, and a large number took place during traffic jams at peak times, adding to the already bad congestion on the roads.
The RCIPS said it is widely believed that the main cause of these types of collision is distracted driving, usually mobile phone use. With schools now in session, the police said they will be conducting traffic operations targeting motorists using their cell phones while driving.
Last week, officers issued “just under 20 tickets” to drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel, police said.
“We are encouraging all drivers to give 100% of their attention to driving, and particularly not to use their mobile phones during their commute,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay. “Not only is the use of mobile phones an offence in the Cayman Islands, carrying a fine of $150, but in using your phone while driving you not only put your life at risk but also the lives of other road users, including children going to and from school,” he added.
This is astonishing. The driving here is so bad – as a UK expat it amazes me how badly most caymanians and a lot of expats from outside UK also cannot drive properly using the British Highway Code system, from not using the inner most lane on highway, not indicating, being in wrong lane on roundabouts and tail gating. Makes me wonder if many have taken a real driving test in manual car as required in UK and done the driving theory test.
250+ crashes a month – in the Uk there are about 7,000 a month. based on population size, UK statistics would translate t0 about 7 a month here. That emans CAyman has 36 times as many crashes as UK, all because of the terrible driving standards. It is truly 3rd world statistics.
Remember, these are only reported crashes. There’s a whole load of bumps, scrapes and smashes that go unreported, either because they’re so minor the drivers don’t feel the need to report it, or they’re so shamefully drunk, uninsured or unlicensed that they can’t report it.
The driving here is TERRIBLE. Shamrock Road by Lantern Point, to GT, every morning, you’ll see the worst of it. Ridiculous speeding, cell phones used, kids not secured, unroadworthy vehicles, plus the lane swapping with no indication idiocy done to save 0.2 seconds with every swerve but causing cars behind to brake and then hold more people up.
The Red Bay Roundabout heading west. The three lanes becomes 2 lanes plus a separated 3rd lane. The number of people who blast pass Barcam, then either go in third lane up to the demarcation and swerve into the middle, or keep in the third lane just to try to get ahead in traffic, seriously, your brains are so small you cannot work out that you’re an idiot that causes traffic to be worse!
Those mini roundabouts at the end of the runway area. It says to signal turns. It says it for a reason, ie if vehicles indicate then traffic (which is bad) can flow better (which is good) and it’s also common courtesy (which is a bonus).
That said, people are stupid and don’t change, so we’re screwed.
Get a bike, motorbike, or electric car, and enjoy at least some smugness in the hell of Cayman traffic.
The 3rd lane leading to the red bay roundabout needs to be coned off from the Esso down. Every day idiots cut into that lane then cut out at the last minute to bypass the incoming traffic from red bay. The end of the lane needs a stop light so that cars can’t just cut in while traffic is flowing from shamrock rd. We, the residents, don’t deserve to be stuck in traffic longer because of the schools and then the terrible 3rd lane drivers who continue towards grand harbour.
What is happening with the new lane? Why isn’t it finished?
Why are we all feeding into 1 lane by PPM roy’s family horse farm? Why isn’t that sorted?
Why can’t drivers slow down? Well, I guess that’s because we never see a patrol car pulling people over. It’s pathetic 3rd world jam rock life for us.
Sock it to ’em, sock it to ’em, sock it to ’em! Maybe you can fine my wife and tell her it is against the law. It’s scary!
What is the demographic of those responsible for most of these accidents? Tell us! We are a democracy. Give us information.