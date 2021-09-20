Regiment gets supplies to quarantined families

Members of the Cayman Islands Regiment with supplies for families (from social media)

(CNS): Dozens of families had to go into unexpected quarantine last week after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the George Town Primary School, but many of them were not able to get to the supermarkets before they were locked down and found themselves short on supplies. As a result, the Cayman Islands Regiment was enlisted to help get groceries and other items to the families at the weekend with the help of various other government agencies and Foster’s supermarket chain.

Premier Wayne Panton said at the press briefing on Friday that government was aware that families were locked down before they had chance to prepare and might be in need of assistance. He said all of the relevant ministries were going to make sure the “very legitimate concerns were addressed”.

By Saturday, the regiment had been deployed to deliver groceries and water to 120 homes across Grand Cayman. Regiment vehicles were loaded up by four teams of reservists at the Camana Bay Foster’s location and dispatched to the families.