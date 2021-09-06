RCIPS arrest auxiliary cop

(CNS): The police have arrested one of their own in relation to an undisclosed investigation. In a short statement Monday, the RCIPS said an auxiliary constable was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of allegedly perverting the course of justice in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation. Neither the case or the officer were identified but the police said the individual has been suspended from all police-related duties until further notice. He is on police bail as the criminal investigation continues.

“We take the conduct of our officers seriously and are carrying out a full and thorough investigation. We expect the matter to be dealt with swiftly and to the full extent of the law,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton.

Unlike special constables who are volunteers, auxiliary officers are full-time paid staff who carry out certain aspects of policing in a support role. Although they have some powers of arrest, they are not fully trained officers. The job falls below the rank of police constable and the work involves community patrols, policing special events or working security jobs at the detention centre or courts.