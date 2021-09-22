Quarantine increased to 7 days for vaxed travellers

(CNS): Government has published new COVID-19 regulations that set out revised conditions under which travellers, including visitors, can enter the Cayman Islands. The latest set of rules extend the period of isolation for fully, verifiably vaccinated people to seven days from five, as announced by government recently in light of two separate outbreaks of the coronavirus in the community. A negative test is also required before departure from quarantine or isolation, which will be conducted at the end of the seven days, making it less likely that people carrying the virus will be released from isolation.

Government has not been able to pinpoint how the two outbreaks in local transmission were caused, though quarantine breach is considered the most likely given the frequency with which they occurred over the last month.

But since the Delta variant, even in vaccinated people, can incubate for more than two weeks and still spread, the reduction of the quarantine period to five days may also have been the source if people were released when negative and asymptomatic and became unwitting carriers. Illegally landed ganja boats are also considered a possible source.

Other regulations are expected to follow that impact the community directly, including the reduction of crowd sizes at indoor and outdoor events as well as other social distancing measures. These will be rolled out to manage the current cases of community transmission during the paused phased of the border reopening and to prepare for the borders opening and the expectation of further outbreaks.