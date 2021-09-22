Quarantine increased to 7 days for vaxed travellers
(CNS): Government has published new COVID-19 regulations that set out revised conditions under which travellers, including visitors, can enter the Cayman Islands. The latest set of rules extend the period of isolation for fully, verifiably vaccinated people to seven days from five, as announced by government recently in light of two separate outbreaks of the coronavirus in the community. A negative test is also required before departure from quarantine or isolation, which will be conducted at the end of the seven days, making it less likely that people carrying the virus will be released from isolation.
Government has not been able to pinpoint how the two outbreaks in local transmission were caused, though quarantine breach is considered the most likely given the frequency with which they occurred over the last month.
But since the Delta variant, even in vaccinated people, can incubate for more than two weeks and still spread, the reduction of the quarantine period to five days may also have been the source if people were released when negative and asymptomatic and became unwitting carriers. Illegally landed ganja boats are also considered a possible source.
Other regulations are expected to follow that impact the community directly, including the reduction of crowd sizes at indoor and outdoor events as well as other social distancing measures. These will be rolled out to manage the current cases of community transmission during the paused phased of the border reopening and to prepare for the borders opening and the expectation of further outbreaks.
See the regulations here.
MAN UTD v. WEST HAM (22/09/21)
70,000 fans inside Old Trafford this evening with a full away end, too.
Cayman Population: under 65,000.
Please stop making sensible points. We prefer more illogical reasoning around here.
When will this madness end? Open up the border.
So, how many in hospital from our community spread?
Quarantine increased to 7 days for vaxxed instead of it being dropped does nothing except deter all tourists from coming to the island. Might as well just say border stays shut until all quarantine measures are dropped.
Does this increased quarantine include incoming flights today the 22nd?
I wasn’t for delaying the reopening, but when I think about it, having our first wave of exponential positives cases and subsequent deaths happening around Christmas time would have been awful.
Is Government going to mention anything on mask mandates, social distancing protocols and size of events as well? Please ask if they don’t. I see so many people on island not wearing masks to go into businesses and restaurants and also many staff at shops and restaurants not wearing masks. Please ask if this is required and if there’s a number to call to report people who are not following these guidelines and regulations
It is not required.
To Anonymous @1:18pm. That is not how quarantine works. The person is who is vaccinated and does 7 days CANNOT go home to the unvaccinated 14 day person. That would be a breach by both the vaccinated and unvaccinated persons..whether that is your home or not.
You are Wrong!
Once a approved vaccinated person completes the 7 days they are free to sleep where and with whom they like. So the unvaccinated partner they would have stayed with locked up for 14 days is now free to roam the streets as is the vaccinated person after only 7 days.
This is absolutely untrue. No one can enter a residence where someone is quarantining, whether they just completed seven days or not. It would be a breach. If one person in the residence has to do fourteen days, everyone has to.
Yes, but can they swap spit?
The government needs to be held to decisions based on fact. There isnt any credible evidence to decide 7 or 5 or 6 or 8 days. Enough of the random, uneducated decisiin making. If that is the standard for governmental ruling, Cayman should really not self govern.
Thank you PACT.. save us from this https://www.royalgazette.com/health/news/article/20210920/covid-19-another-death-active-cases-pass-the-1500-mark/
Thank you PACT for pandering to the unvaccinated super minority and ignoring the data and science.
In the news today.
A new model combined nine different models from U.S. universities looking at the trajectory of the pandemic
In the best case scenario, COVID-19 cases are projected to decline from currently 141,897 per day to 9,054 per day
Deaths are also projected to drop from the current 1,651 deaths per day to 59 fatalities per day
Experts have previously suggested that declines will occur as more Americans have immunity either through vaccination or from infection
Another scenario, which predicts the emergence of a new infectious variant, sees cases and deaths fall, by not by as much
So pandering to hysteria wins …
Sometimes you have to just do the right thing and ignore the social media bullies and the fake experts.
Get Vaccinated LOL x 2
So are we going to have a quarantine requirement until a) 100% or all persons are vaccinated plus b) 100% of ganja boats are stopped within 6 feet of our shores? Not a joke, serious question.
It isn’t the ganja boats bringing in covid. Give it a rest.
and in other news the Jamaican who travelled with a positive test has been reported for prosecution yet not a single Caymanian breacher has got to court (other than the one that got caught with the American breacher)… you couldn’t make this stuff up… smh
No but our government is, as they go along🙄
Hasn’t government figured out quarantine doesn’t work after 52 breaches in August and those were the reported ones.
So if an vaccinated person arrives and stays with a unvaccinated partner than the must both isolate for 14 days.. BUT if that vaccinated person stays some place else for 7 days they can then go home and jump into bed with the unvaccinated partner after 7 days and both be free.
Sounds like a joke to me…May as well make it 7 days in this case for both.
Well that should stop this pandemic in its tracks.
Next up, quarantine days will be lowered back to 5.5 days, EXCEPT on full moons and the last Friday of the month.
This question needs to be asked.
Now we are back to ” Open Skies ” Cayman Airways flight crew would be landing in MIA as regular RPT Crew. This would mean like all other flight and marine crew they would have to go into the terminal and clear customs and immigration leaving nothing of the aircraft.
So if this is the case the flight crew are walking through MIA terminal every trip.
CNS – Can you find this out or any witnesses to them boarding in MIA?
Reward vaccinated by increasing quarantine. Absolute joke going backwards
So, let me get this right. If I am vaccinated and fly in today, I quarantine for 7 days. Yesterday it was 5 days.If I have to quarantine because there is covid in a school, I have to quarantine for 14 days. If I am unvaccinated I have to quarantine 14 days. If I am a resident, I can quarantine at home and play dominoes, breach, and nothing happens. If I am a tourist, I breach, I can go to jail.
Is that how this works?
Who makes up these rules?
wonderland stuff.
where else in the world has a 7 day quarantine???
Quite a few, look it up
why 7?…why not 3 or 5 or 10???
if you don’t believe in science you are making it up as you go along.
pity we do not have an opposition or mdeia here capable of asking the real questions.
What a joke.
We are going back wards. Have not even tried to open up and we have a bunch of politicians that cant make a plan.
Thank you PACT for making us all look stupid
Maybe not stupid, but ridiculously silly
Agreed. In Bermuda (who currently have a bit of an outbreak), cumulative hospitalizations since mid January (when vax campaign started) was 96% unvaccinated/4% fully vaccinated, deaths were 100% unvaccinated, 0% fully vaccinated.
The Cayman population equipped itself physically nearly as best we could, we vaccination rates above 40 years at nearly 95%, 18 to 40 at 85%, and 12 to 17 at 73%. And we are starting boosters.
If the science has proven that covid can remain unsymptomatic or undetected for up to 14 days, the 5 day quarantine didn’t make sense. So, how exactly is 7 day quarantine any better – vaccinated or not?
It’s better because it reduces the percentage of positives that might appear in the community. A higher percentage will be caught testing on day 7 than day 5 etc. It’s not about eliminating risk entirely. That ship has sailed and has to keep sailing unless Cayman is going to be closed indefinitely. There do seem to be those in Cayman living in cloud cuckoo land who think that-remaining closed like this is sustainable, but it’s just not.
Looking only at cases for which they could determine the exact time of exposure, researchers found that the time interval from exposure to positive PCR test ranged from three to five days, with a peak at 3.71 days.
The above information straight from the web. That was the rationale behind a 5 day quarantine. You don’t remain undetected symptoms or not.
This makes no sense!!!
So the reduction of crowds legislation will eventually take place?
What a shit show!
Open up and move on!!!!!!
What if one of your parent get rally sick ?
And die ?
Move on ?
We all live with a certain amount of risk in our daily lives. If not, we would not be living life. There is always a chance that someone is going to get sick and die, but the we have to take a balanced approach. The side effects of staying closed will be greater than allowing Covid here (to a mostly vaccinated population).
If you are concerned about your parents, make sure they are vaccinated, 2 shots and the booster, make sure you and your siblings and extended family are vaccinated, you should wear a mask when you visit them and make sure you and other visitors wash their hands.
Not too much to ask to save a life.
I would wonder why that parent didn’t get vaccinated.
my parents are vaccinated, have common sense, will wear masks in public spaces, will wash their hands regularly and will avoid large gatherings and will do what they need to do to avoid the risk.
your argument is so baseless.
what if you get into your car tonight and someone crashes onto you? and you die? does your family stop from ever getting into a car?
Isn’t the correct question why didn’t you get vaccinated versus sick/dying?