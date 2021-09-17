PWD training 33 new apprentices

PWD apprentices

(CNS): Thirty-three young Caymanians have enrolled as Level I trainees in the Apprenticeship Training Programme offered by the Public Works Department (PWD). The apprentices completed orientation and started their programmes earlier this month and will be learning carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical installation, air conditioning and refrigeration, welding as well as building and construction management.

This latest group joins the ten apprentices now in Level II and six Level III learners. Troy Whorms, the PWD acting director, said his team is mentoring the young people and providing a means for Caymanians to develop skills in a variety of technical and vocational areas important to the islands.

As the programme grows, he said, the department has already increased its space capacity with the opening of the Construction Trades Training Centre and there are plans to upgrade existing workshops to accommodate the delivery of more programmes.

“With the scarcity of locally qualified job applicants to perform some specialised roles within government and the private sector, it is important that we develop our Caymanian workforce,” said Jay Ebanks, the minister responsible for PWD. “This government is working to give Caymanians as many opportunities to succeed, as possible. I want to encourage all apprentices enrolled in the programmes at PWD to stay the course and continue to develop their skills and expertise.”

Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, who attended the orientation session for the new batch of trainees, said government was doing everything possible “to ensure that we promote sustainable and responsible development for the future… I am confident the apprentices will take their rightful place in the future of these Islands.”

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, who was also at the event, said this programme would increase the apprentices’ employment opportunities.