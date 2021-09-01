Private school opens gates to LGBTQ Foundation

Caption Kemorin Wiggan, Executive Assistant; Mark Magliocco Marking Assistant; and Noel Cayasso-Smith, Founder and President of Cayman LGBTQ Foundation

(CNS): One of very few private schools in the Cayman Islands that is not affiliated to any church, the Cayman International School, invited the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation to its recent Back to School BBQ and Information Bonanza and gave the non-profit organisation a booth where young people could get information on how it can assist them.

President and Founder Noel Cayasso-Smith said it was important for young people to know that the foundation is there for them if they need help. Cayasso-Smith said he was grateful to the school for its support and recognition that young people needed support in LGBTQ matters.

“Discrimination and stigma is incredibly hurtful at any age but it cuts far more deeply with young people who are in the process of understanding who they are without the emotional maturity of an adult that is necessary to deal with that process,” he said. “As a Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that any young person who needs our help can reach out to us.”

He added, “The staff at CIS have shown great sensitivity and empathy for their students in inviting us into the school and it gives us hope that more educators will show the same understanding in the future.”

The LGBTQ education advocate said young people are particularly vulnerable to discrimination. “We want them to know we are here for them, whenever they may need us.” Cayasso-Smith added that he was heartened to find parents also reaching out to the Foundation in a bid to find out what more they could do to support their young people.

“The mission of the LGBTQ Foundation is to help people of all genders in the Cayman community by a process of education, so we were particularly pleased to work with these supportive parents,” he added.

Cayman International School Director Jim Urquhart said the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation’s message of achieving equality is great for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Cayman Islands and beyond.

“This message certainly also speaks to our school’s community principles of kindness, partnership, sustainability and good intent. We look forward to an ongoing partnership in support and understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice,” he added.