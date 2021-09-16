Prison officer positive for COVID-19

HMP Northward

(CNS): A prison officer has tested positive for COVID-19 in what could now be a third separate case of community acquired coronavirus unconnected to the original outbreak in North Side or the George Town primary school case. Prison Director Steve Barrett told CNS that the inmates were already responding really well to the restrictions that are now being imposed at the jail, through no fault of theirs, as the protocols are rolled out across the prison.

The officer who reported feeling unwell during his shift yesterday tested positive at the prison and is now isolating at home. Public Health is conducting testing of staff and inmates at both prisons, where vaccine take-up has been relatively low.

Everyone who came in direct contact with the staff member yesterday is now isolating, the prison confirmed. Barrett said the prison service was already implementing preventive measures following the recent news of community transmission of COVID-19 to minimise the potential for the virus to spread within the prison population. Activities have been restricted to reduce the movement of people across the prison estates and external services are being cancelled.

The prison system is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the high number of people clustered in a small area, Barrett said, stressing that the priority was to keep prisoners and staff safe “and ensuring the best possible outcomes for all”.

Visits are being cancelled temporarily but arrangements will be made for inmates to have virtual visits to ensure that they can maintain contact with their families. Mask mandates and sanitizing protocols are already in place at both prisons but the the Northward and Fairbanks sites will now undergo a Nanotize deep-cleaning treatment, which will coat every surface in the prison with a protective layer of nano-technology that protects against mould and coronavirus for up to six months.

Although HMP Northward has its own COVID-19 vaccination centre, only 33% of inmates are fully vaccinated and 56% have had one dose, which is relatively high when compared to other prison populations in other jurisdictions but it is very low given Cayman’s national vaccination rate of more than 71%. Barrett said that despite the access to the vaccines, there is a reluctance among inmates to engage, which is complicated by the transient nature of the population.

He explained that vaccinated prisoners are released and often replaced by unvaccinated new inmates, which constantly impacts the rate. However, around 40 inmates are due for their second shot today and the news of the arrival of the Delta variant has increased interest in the vaccine among inmates, he said.

The rate among staff is higher but still below the national rate, with just 57% fully vaccinated and 61% have had at least one shot. There is currently no mandate for any front-line workers, including prison officers, even though they have to deal with prisoners in isolation who have been arrested for illegal landing or have been extradited from other countries.

Government officials have not yet revealed any further cases, as testing and tracing continues in relation to all of the latest incidence of the virus. There are now at least 18 confirmed cases of local transmission, including eight children.