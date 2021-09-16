Prison officer positive for COVID-19
(CNS): A prison officer has tested positive for COVID-19 in what could now be a third separate case of community acquired coronavirus unconnected to the original outbreak in North Side or the George Town primary school case. Prison Director Steve Barrett told CNS that the inmates were already responding really well to the restrictions that are now being imposed at the jail, through no fault of theirs, as the protocols are rolled out across the prison.
The officer who reported feeling unwell during his shift yesterday tested positive at the prison and is now isolating at home. Public Health is conducting testing of staff and inmates at both prisons, where vaccine take-up has been relatively low.
Everyone who came in direct contact with the staff member yesterday is now isolating, the prison confirmed. Barrett said the prison service was already implementing preventive measures following the recent news of community transmission of COVID-19 to minimise the potential for the virus to spread within the prison population. Activities have been restricted to reduce the movement of people across the prison estates and external services are being cancelled.
The prison system is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the high number of people clustered in a small area, Barrett said, stressing that the priority was to keep prisoners and staff safe “and ensuring the best possible outcomes for all”.
Visits are being cancelled temporarily but arrangements will be made for inmates to have virtual visits to ensure that they can maintain contact with their families. Mask mandates and sanitizing protocols are already in place at both prisons but the the Northward and Fairbanks sites will now undergo a Nanotize deep-cleaning treatment, which will coat every surface in the prison with a protective layer of nano-technology that protects against mould and coronavirus for up to six months.
Although HMP Northward has its own COVID-19 vaccination centre, only 33% of inmates are fully vaccinated and 56% have had one dose, which is relatively high when compared to other prison populations in other jurisdictions but it is very low given Cayman’s national vaccination rate of more than 71%. Barrett said that despite the access to the vaccines, there is a reluctance among inmates to engage, which is complicated by the transient nature of the population.
He explained that vaccinated prisoners are released and often replaced by unvaccinated new inmates, which constantly impacts the rate. However, around 40 inmates are due for their second shot today and the news of the arrival of the Delta variant has increased interest in the vaccine among inmates, he said.
The rate among staff is higher but still below the national rate, with just 57% fully vaccinated and 61% have had at least one shot. There is currently no mandate for any front-line workers, including prison officers, even though they have to deal with prisoners in isolation who have been arrested for illegal landing or have been extradited from other countries.
Government officials have not yet revealed any further cases, as testing and tracing continues in relation to all of the latest incidence of the virus. There are now at least 18 confirmed cases of local transmission, including eight children.
Category: Health, health and safety
vaccination rate for staff and prisoners is appalling.
all front line workers must be vaccinated.
why are we letting anti-vaxxers drag us down with their own ignorance?
Even if they were all vaccinated, they’d still catch it. Some of them might have less severe disease progression though. Look at universities in the US where there is vaccination requirement for in-campus attendances, say Duke University. Hundreds of students infected and in some cases entire dorm buildings almost completely infected. If the vaccine worked at stopping the virus this wouldn’t happen. And among the adults in Cayman that got infected so far in this outbreak almost all of them have been vaccinated.
Why are they nanotizing every surface? It’s known now that Covid isn’t spread through surface contact, but rather in air particles.
Does this mean the prison will be on lockdown?
Why are only 33% of inmates vaccinated? Work permit holders have to be vaccinated, but not prisoners. This says a lot about how Cayman views its “guests”.
because they’re all caymanian
The lack of mandatory vaccination for personnel interacting with potential Covid- carriers is not only dangerous, it may even be negligent. It endangers us all.
Do the crime, do the time. Self inflicted, no sympathy.
So it go. Get used to it.
Persons, such as prisoners, confined to a small building should have been clamoring to get vaxxed as they have no control on movement.
These persons dont think……sorry, forgot, that is probably why they are in there in the first place.
Let’s be honest, the average IQ in there ain’t anywhere near triple digits.
All this focus from Cayman Health during the last 18 months on keeping the borders closed tight and treating travelers like actual lepers and the country couldn’t even vaccinate your own PRISON?!?! Yikes. There have been so many outbreaks tied to this exact situation in the US and UK alike in 2020. I predict your borders will be forced open to let in foreign aid workers if this indeed the case.
Just had a case of an HSA Authority staff member catching Covid, now it’s a Prison employee. How can Govt ask everyone to get vaccinated when so many of their own employees who are in close contact with the public have not been!.