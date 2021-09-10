PPM leader calls for rethink on reopening plan

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart on the border reopening plans

(CNS): The opposition is calling on government to re-think its plans to lift quarantine requirements next month. In a video message on Thursday, PPM Leader Roy McTaggart said the environment had changed since June, when his party was urging government to open up. Following news of the suspected community transmission of COVID-19, he took to social media and said there was “a strong argument that we should look again at what is the appropriate time to open”.

In a short statement made before the two cases of community transmission of the coronavirus were confirmed, the opposition leader criticised PACT for not keeping the opposition members updated and urged the government to “give careful thought to whether it would not be prudent to hold back on reopening”.

He said he still believed that the five-day quarantine was too short because it doesn’t give sufficient protection, since the virus has an incubation period of about 14 days.

“The Delta and MU variants make this situation worse, and this should be reconsidered,” McTaggart said. “When in government, we agreed to 10-day quarantine but no shorter. In addition, doing away with the GPS wristbands for those quarantining at home should also be reconsidered.”

McTaggart said there was increased concern about opening up on 14 October and accused government of making things worse by not updating the country regularly and “give comfort to the public that the government had the situation in hand”.

He denied that the PPM was “a part of an undercurrent of political interference” trying to distract the government and said Premier Wayne Panton was wrong to suggest that, but maintained that the opposition was correcting the government where it was failing.

“We are the government that took this country through the dark days of lockdown, and we understand better than most the seriousness of this disease and our obligation to assist this government where we can on matters that benefit the country and to point out where they are going wrong,” McTaggart said.

With the changed environment regarding the pandemic, he said, any plans made a few months ago, whether by the government or the opposition, must be re-examined.

“We will continue to support the government’s call for people to get vaccinated,” the opposition leader said.

However, accusing the government of failing to keep the opposition informed, he said he was going to write to Public Health requesting that the opposition receive regular updates on the COVID-19 situation to better understand the risks and help make better-informed decisions on how best to support the government.

“When we were in government, we made a concerted effort to keep the opposition leader updated,” he added.