PPM has no special skill on reopening, says Panton

Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart and Deputy Leader Joey Hew on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the opposition has no unique special skill or strategy to offer the government on reopening, given that the current administration is dealing with a different set of circumstances to the previous government, who managed lockdown not opening the borders. The opposition leader and his deputy have said they want in on the decision-making process surrounding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic now the virus has been spreading in the community.

Roy McTaggart wrote to Panton last week with an offer of help but the premier declined for a number of reasons, including the fact that his government is taking advice from the same people who gave it to the PPM-led government and because the situation now is very different.

“I am not aware of any instances where they brought any new perspective or any incredibly successful strategy to the table which wasn’t considered or advised by the Programme Board… Their experience has been around lockdown and an elimination strategy and they did that,” he said at Friday’s press briefing, as he gave them credit for that success.

“Where any government would be in terms of a reopening strategy is necessarily going to require a different approach,” Panton said. “This is about learning how to safely live with this, how to manage the risks, how to keep people safe, how to keep our children as safe as possible and how to build confidence around that. I don’t really see them having that type of skill or experience that is going to be useful.”

He added that PACT was fine relying on the advisory teams from Public Health and the Programme Board, as this was a new regime and required new ways of addressing this problem.

In his letter to Panton, McTaggart said PACT should establish a council made up of the opposition as well as government. But the premier pointed out that the previous administration had had the opportunity to do that and probably had more reason to do so when it was in office managing the lockdown.

However, he said, they had chosen not to do it and he did not feel one was required now. “It makes no sense for us to rely on people who have experience with the past,” Panton added.

Making an appearance on Radio Cayman’s morning show, For the Record, last week, McTaggart and PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew both said the opposition had a part to play and “a lot more to contribute”.

Hew said their “voice should be heard” and the government should at least listen to the advice they have to offer. The two men said the health and safety of the country should not be political and at a minimum they should be given updates. But, he said, the opposition “would love to be in the room” so they can have a better understanding of what government is thinking.

He said the opposition had experience that could help with opening the country safely. He said the government must find a route to a safe reopening and not have “knee jerk reactions to one or two outbreaks”, rather they should be looking at the extent of the outbreaks and working out if the health services can cope. Hew and McTaggart also said that the opposition did not want to appear political.

However, this is a different position to that taken by former premier Alden McLaughlin, who has been active in various WhatsApp chats recently stating that the country should remain closed. He said the idea of learning to live with COVID is “like saying we should live with polio or small pox”, and that “until we are able to vaccinate all demographics we are playing Russian Roulette”.

Vaccine approval for children under 12 will not happen any time soon, so this would mean that Cayman’s borders would remain closed for a long time, which puts his ideas at odds with those of McTaggart, who still appears to be in support of reopening the economy, and Hew, who said the announcement that Cayman’s borders would be closed until the end of the year was premature.