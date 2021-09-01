PPM accuses Bryan of ‘cruel hoax’

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (file photo)

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said that Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan should apologise for committing “a cruel hoax on Caymanians who found themselves needing assistance during a global pandemic through no fault of their own”, following Bryan’s suggestion that the threat to cut the stipend to tourism workers was a “scare tactic”.

McTaggart accused the PACT Government of “playing games with the public” and that both the minister and the wider government seemingly misled the public about plans to reduce the stipend for what was believed to be economic reasons. However, Bryan claimed it was “tactic” to get the unemployed to register with WORC.

In the wake of the opposition leader’s comments, Premier Wayne Panton released a statement about the tourism minister’s comments and to clarify that government’s plan is to retain the stipend for as long as it is needed but to taper the payments once the tourism sector is up and running again. The premier said his minister was caught up in the moment on the radio fielding questions from callers.

“Our minister of tourism is doing a great job and taking care of our people within the industry,” Panton said. “His indication that the stipend was to be reduced to incentivize people to get jobs was a mis-step. He was seeking to express his desire to both support tourism workers and motivate them to seek ways to help themselves. He is a human being who, like all of us, will occasionally be a little less than perfect.”

Panton said the aim was to continue aid until it is no longer needed, as some people will be working again by the end of the year while others, such as workers heavily dependent on cruise tourism, will still need support. But as the industry re-grows, the stipends will be tapered or phased out.

But the opposition seized on Bryan’s comments, with McTaggart describing them as an “incredulous admission”.

“The minister and his government have seemingly committed a cruel hoax on Caymanians who found themselves needing assistance during a global pandemic through no fault of their own,” McTaggart said. “No different to the many hundreds of Caymanians who received other forms of COVID-19 related assistance from the government, including access to free quarantine facilities.”

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, Bryan had suggested that government was always intending to pay workers until the end of the year but the indication that the stipend could be reduced was to make people aware that the money would not last for ever and that they needed to find work.

McTaggart queried whether or not this “scare tactic”, as Bryan had called it, which had caused considerable stress to those receiving the money, was just a way to cover up a bad decision to cut the funding, as he had also confessed that there had been political negativity about the proposal that had forced his hand to withdraw plans to cut the stipend.

“The minister is attempting to make us believe that his government never really intended to cut the stipend,” the opposition leader said. “It was a mere ‘trick’ to get stipend recipients, who he thought would refuse to work once tourism returned, to find work.”

McTaggart said plans to cut the stipend were first raised in May at a press briefing, followed by reports in the media that the money would be reduced by half to incentivize people to find work, before Panton confirmed plans to taper the stipend payment in November.

“The government’s stated intention to reduce the tourism stipend to $750 starting in November was mentioned on several occasions and reported in the press,” he said. “It would therefore appear, given Minister Bryan’s admission, that the government went very far in deceiving the public.”

McTaggart said Bryan and PACT “should be ashamed for carrying out their cruel hoax on the Caymanian public and that hoaxes and scare tactics are not the way a responsible government behaves.

But Panton said the PACT Government had done more to promote and protect the interests of the people in four months than the previous administration did in the last four years. “Just as we are monitoring the uptake of the COVID vaccine, we are also monitoring the hiring and placement of tourism workers in other jobs. At some point the stipend will no longer be needed. Until then, those in the tourism sector who are without work can depend on the government to continue providing support.”

But with the COVID pandemic showing no signs of being under any kind of control, the question remains as to when tourism will return in any meaningful way. McTaggart said he did not think this would be anytime soon and that rather than tapering off payments, government needed to increase the stipend to $2,000 per month and to use today’s Finance Committee meeting to do it.