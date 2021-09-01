PPM accuses Bryan of ‘cruel hoax’
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said that Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan should apologise for committing “a cruel hoax on Caymanians who found themselves needing assistance during a global pandemic through no fault of their own”, following Bryan’s suggestion that the threat to cut the stipend to tourism workers was a “scare tactic”.
McTaggart accused the PACT Government of “playing games with the public” and that both the minister and the wider government seemingly misled the public about plans to reduce the stipend for what was believed to be economic reasons. However, Bryan claimed it was “tactic” to get the unemployed to register with WORC.
In the wake of the opposition leader’s comments, Premier Wayne Panton released a statement about the tourism minister’s comments and to clarify that government’s plan is to retain the stipend for as long as it is needed but to taper the payments once the tourism sector is up and running again. The premier said his minister was caught up in the moment on the radio fielding questions from callers.
“Our minister of tourism is doing a great job and taking care of our people within the industry,” Panton said. “His indication that the stipend was to be reduced to incentivize people to get jobs was a mis-step. He was seeking to express his desire to both support tourism workers and motivate them to seek ways to help themselves. He is a human being who, like all of us, will occasionally be a little less than perfect.”
Panton said the aim was to continue aid until it is no longer needed, as some people will be working again by the end of the year while others, such as workers heavily dependent on cruise tourism, will still need support. But as the industry re-grows, the stipends will be tapered or phased out.
But the opposition seized on Bryan’s comments, with McTaggart describing them as an “incredulous admission”.
“The minister and his government have seemingly committed a cruel hoax on Caymanians who found themselves needing assistance during a global pandemic through no fault of their own,” McTaggart said. “No different to the many hundreds of Caymanians who received other forms of COVID-19 related assistance from the government, including access to free quarantine facilities.”
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, Bryan had suggested that government was always intending to pay workers until the end of the year but the indication that the stipend could be reduced was to make people aware that the money would not last for ever and that they needed to find work.
McTaggart queried whether or not this “scare tactic”, as Bryan had called it, which had caused considerable stress to those receiving the money, was just a way to cover up a bad decision to cut the funding, as he had also confessed that there had been political negativity about the proposal that had forced his hand to withdraw plans to cut the stipend.
“The minister is attempting to make us believe that his government never really intended to cut the stipend,” the opposition leader said. “It was a mere ‘trick’ to get stipend recipients, who he thought would refuse to work once tourism returned, to find work.”
McTaggart said plans to cut the stipend were first raised in May at a press briefing, followed by reports in the media that the money would be reduced by half to incentivize people to find work, before Panton confirmed plans to taper the stipend payment in November.
“The government’s stated intention to reduce the tourism stipend to $750 starting in November was mentioned on several occasions and reported in the press,” he said. “It would therefore appear, given Minister Bryan’s admission, that the government went very far in deceiving the public.”
McTaggart said Bryan and PACT “should be ashamed for carrying out their cruel hoax on the Caymanian public and that hoaxes and scare tactics are not the way a responsible government behaves.
But Panton said the PACT Government had done more to promote and protect the interests of the people in four months than the previous administration did in the last four years. “Just as we are monitoring the uptake of the COVID vaccine, we are also monitoring the hiring and placement of tourism workers in other jobs. At some point the stipend will no longer be needed. Until then, those in the tourism sector who are without work can depend on the government to continue providing support.”
But with the COVID pandemic showing no signs of being under any kind of control, the question remains as to when tourism will return in any meaningful way. McTaggart said he did not think this would be anytime soon and that rather than tapering off payments, government needed to increase the stipend to $2,000 per month and to use today’s Finance Committee meeting to do it.
Listen to McTaggart’s audio message below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
I hate seeing our politicians getting all caught up the US way of trying to win by running down the opposition. It is tearing the US apart and we should not follow their lead. To be honest all it does it turn me off to the individual doing the criticizing, no matter which side they are on.
We have over-development like the US. We have an expensive for profit health care system like the US. Let’s not embrace the divisive political mentality of the US! Or is it too late?
For once I agree with you Roy but this only proves that NO politician should be trusted.
Wow! Roy has really bought into the ghetto political style of keeping everyone on handouts forever.
Hearing more from PPM post election than ever before. Seems like they wish to criticise everything the new government does. Not saying the poor choice of words by the new Tourism Minister was correct, but come on…
PPM should look inward at their many transgressions/faults and do their best to support the new government (while offering their differing SOLUTIONS). Note the use of the word solutions and not criticism…
I thought for a moment he was talking about the isolationist lockdown policy. Instead, it’s about scaring people into making them dependent on government money.
I have said it before and I will say it again, this is what happens when you somehow unbelievably elect uneducated , rehearsed, narcissistic chancers.
That’s all he is and some others in there also. You can only read , listen and rehearse so much but when the real decisions are to be made and the right things are to be said and done, it’s exposed for what it really is. This is nothing compared to what’s going to happen over the next few years. KB is good at this verbal bs , give him an IQ test , love to see the results.
Remember a tiger can’t change his stripes. What one did before they will do again. If the bushes could talk and be lawyers plenty would be in prison right now.
Before any further Stipend is paid CIG needs to check if the recipients are still on Island. Some of them have been overseas and yet they receive the stipend.
I agree with the PPM that the stipend needed to be $2,000. The USA was doing $1600 and our cost of living is higher. Many of these displaced workers through no fault of their own have small businesses and are at risk of facing foreclosure. $1500 cannot pay mortgage, utilities etc. The grants provided a temporary relief and many are facing financial difficulties. Some of the jobs we are hoping they pivot to pay $6 per hour and often times less as they can get away with a lower minimum wage and share the gratuities to bring them to minimum wage. Do the math these workers earn about $1000 per month. Is that a living wage? When the low season comes their hours of work are reduced and so their pay gets reduced. We want to secure employment for our people but they need to earn a living wage.
Problem is government needs permit revenues and the tourism sector needs cheap labour. I know what I would recommend but since we elected people that have no experience, education and bought votes to get in then I will share my ideas with aspiring candidates that seek office through merit and not money. Stay tuned. One day the worthy candidates will prevail and the self serving and corrupt will fall.
We are watching you.
What about the old Seamen that getting less than 1000 p m and old retired civil servants that worked hard. Yes really worked hard in they days,, that getting less than, 1200 per month , what about them getting to 1500 p m ?
Hey better yet why can’t we all just get a $2,000.00 per month? Your my kind of guy Old Roy!
For all you that are saying for tourism workers to go out and get another job:
1. We are in a pandemic, worldwide, without an end in sight. It’s not just hospitality that is suffering, many other sectors are in trouble, too. This vaccine is not a silver bullet.
2. How would you feel if your passion in life was taken from you on the turn of a dime? Heart broken. Your life’s work, just gone. Not sure if and when it is coming back? But you have HOPE.
3. You opened a successful business, as a Caymanian, to welcome people to our shores. Blood, sweat, tears, long hours. To have it ripped away and do what? Where does a dive master go? Where does a successful waiter go? These are REAL jobs, by the way.
4. There have been possible opening dates since day dot. So, tourism workers don’t know up from down at this juncture in time. Should they get another job when we could be open in 6 weeks?
All I have to say is, be careful what you wish for because one day there may not be any caymanians left to be in hospitality.
The stingrays have already LEFT.
It’s not fun making $1500 a month in Cayman. Especially, when you own a business with the debt load associated with it – in fact, it is terrifying. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes.
These people have families FFS.
Take to the streets and demand that politicians like Kenneth give back their raise.
Bryan made a mistake, his credibility is gone. He needs to apologize and possibly step down, but that decision is for PACT to make.
But all the PPM are doing at every chance they get is to divide the country with their shaming and blaming. They are quick to criticize when they are not in the hot seat, but when they are, what do they get done. Unity is what is needed. PPM need to get over their election loss and work towards the greater good for everyone, no matter their political stance.
That’s rich. The last 8-12 years have been a series of hoaxes, shams, and back room deals. Sit down Roy.
What little credibility Bryan had is shot. How can you believe anything that comes out of this jokers mouth going forward?
Heard more from PPM since the election than I did all the years they were in office.
Ah, the voice of reason from Sleepy Woy, representative of the PPM, that shining light of truth, honesty and non-corruptible wonders of society that ran the country for so long in the interests of so few
This guy is just a mouthpiece for Alden and his propaganda machine.
These stipend recipients have a lot of balls complaining about that! Oh boo hoo! Suck it up, get off your ass and get a job!! Don’t get used to sitting on your ass collecting money – it soon be over!
Yes it was distasteful but Roy sit down. PPM none of unna can criticize anyone. Your parties actions for the last two terms were a “cruel hoax”.
Here’s all they need to say.
No registration with WORC & No vaccination = No stipend
There’s no reason any able bodied person should be getting a stipend if they can’t do these 2 simple things.
very cruel- only person playing is him
Does PPM know the election is over or that they lost?
Alden, using RoyToy as your puppet does not age well.
Politics has a season for a reason. All talk.
Now is the time for all action to benefit ALL Caymanians without discrimination, stop favouring the business community, and take the overcooked pot of poli-tricks off the stovetop.
By the way where is old Alden at anyway? Never see him in our Red Bay district or arranging help for any of us after the storm. Prospect has a representative who is helping the people (organizing a health screening)while we in Red Bay have nothing but a very angry former Premier who still can not get over that his gang is no longer the power! Please Alden just resign and go sulk somewhere else – maybe down in Dart land.
Where is the Red Bay elected representative’s district office located at?
11:41, I am no fan of Alden’s but I saw him out helping constituents of Red Bay immediately after the storm and beyond. What you should look at is the many constituents who try to get in contact with PACT representatives under Wayne, only to find that they no longer answer phone calls or WhatsApp messages. Why?
The only hoax around here is those handed titles that they did not earn or deserve !What a friggin disgrace? What a real mess this little island is in ?