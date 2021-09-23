Police want missing leave time back

RCIPS officers on parade (file photo)

(CNS): Police officers in the RCIPS have asked a court to give them back their missing vacation time, arguing that they lost as much as a third of the leave entitlement they used to have due to a change in the shift policy that was implemented at the beginning of this year. As a judicial review case filed by the police association opened in Grand Court on Wednesday, attorney Guy Dilliway-Parry of Priestleys said a change in how leave had been calculated for decades resulted in uniform officers across the board, even very long-serving officers, losing on average around seven days vacation time per year.

He argued the shift change policy was contrary to the statute on police pay and benefits, was illogical and undermined serving officers’ legitimate expectations.

Historically, police leave had been calculated in line with the rest of the public sector, based on multiples of 7.5 hours, or an average work day. But when the police commissioner introduced a new shift policy without any changes to the police law or regulations, this ushered in a new way to calculate annual leave, which amounts to this substantial reduction to the annual leave entitlement for police working the ‘four days on, four days off’ 12- or 13-hour shifts on the front line.

Arguing the case before Acting Justice Kirsty-Ann Gunn, Dilliway-Parry said that there had been very limited consultation on the new policy, which clearly deprived officers of holiday time, and changing the calculation from the basis of a seven-hour day to an 11-hour day meant that officers working longer shifts were getting less time off.

He asked the court to rule that the policy is unlawful and to reinstate the previous method of leave calculation, as well as to compensate the officers, who have all lost more than a week’s holiday already this year.

The officers have not rejected the rest of the policy that has created an 8-day cycle in which they work 12-hour days, sometimes longer, on the basis of four days on, four days off. But the RCIPS uniform officers impacted by the new policy argue that their leave entitlement has been severely undermined because of the change to the calculation method.

Visiting attorney Jevon Alcock, representing the Attorney General’s Chambers, argued that the new shift pattern enabled the officers to get more leave because they could manipulate the shift patterns, though he was able to say where in the policy this was written down.

He accused the Royal Cayman Islands Police Association of “cherry picking what they did and didn’t like” from the new policy, and claimed that people hadn’t complained about it, which prompted Dilliway-Parry to note that this judicial review contradiction that point.

The AG’s lawyer also argued that the policy was not unlawful but based on best practice and in line with shift policies in the UK.

The case continues.