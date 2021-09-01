Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run in GT

Location where pedestrian was knocked down

(CNS): A woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was knocked down Tuesday evening by a car that left the scene. Police said the collision happened around 8pm yesterday on Shedden Road as she was crossing the road near the Edward Street intersection. She was struck by a vehicle described as a green SUV, which was travelling west. The vehicle then turned onto Edward Street and left the scene.

The emergency services took the injured woman to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries. Police said the woman remains in critical but stable condition. The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

It is not clear if the woman was hit when using a pedestrian crossing but shortly after the polcie released details of the hit and run, the National Roads Authority issued a release of their own reminding drivers to exercise particular caution around all pedestrian crossings, especially near schools where children are crossing the road. People using pedestrian crossings have the right of way against oncoming traffic, and any driver who fails to give way will be in breach of the Traffic Act.

The law also requires that vehicles must always be parked more than 45 feet from either side of a pedestrian crossing.