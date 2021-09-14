Panton: Lockdown not a consideration

Premier Wayne Panton gives an update on the coronavirus situation in Cayman on Tuesday

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has confirmed that there will be no countrywide lockdown following news that a student at George Town Primary with no travel history or contact with a positive traveller has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to the country Tuesday morning via social media, Panton said an extra wall of protection is now required with stricter public health measures, such as mask mandates and surveillance testing, but “based on the information we have at this time we are not considering a lockdown”.

Panton said he was aware of the concerns after two unrelated community cases across Grand Cayman, and said that government would keep people updated with the latest results. But he urged people to get vaccinated as this presents the best protection from serious illness or death if infected.

Protecting children was government’s priority, he stressed. “We have had no shortage of reminders over the past week that the global pandemic is far from over, even here in the Cayman Islands. No doubt complacency has slowly crept in among us, and as we changed our behaviors, including our compliance with the regulations, there should be no surprise that we have seen the tide quickly shift.”

He added, “Positive COVID-19 cases emerging from within the community is a worrying trend.” Urging everyone to get vaccinated, the premier said, “The science is clear and unequivocal; vaccines help to prevent people from dying and getting seriously ill… Get vaccinated to protect yourself and those you love.”

However, an additional wall of protection was now needed to protect the most vulnerable, he said. “This morning the Cabinet will meet to finalise additional public health measures in light of the development of two separate incidents of community transmission, including mask mandates, increased surveillance testing, consideration of quarantine periods and revisiting the rules around who can visit Cayman.”

Government has still not revealed why the child, who is the fourth person in the community to contract the virus with no travel contacts, was tested or the health status of the child, but the premier wished the youngster a speedy recovery.