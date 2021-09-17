PACT repackages effort to attract foreign investment
(CNS): The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development has launched a new department to attract inward investment, officials said in a press release. InvestCayman will serve as a “global facing entity” and “an investment promotion agency” to attract investment that aligns with government’s priorities, a release from the ministry stated.
Minister André Ebanks said the agency will work across government and with private and civic sector entities to attract investors. “Investment is the backbone of economic growth, and must underpin Government’s efforts to diversify the economy,” he said.
For many years, successive governments have placed the idea of foreign investment at the centre of economic policy to fuel growth and to find that elusive third pillar of the economy in addition to financial services and tourism.
Ebanks is the latest in a long line of ministers hoping that “targeted and strategic inward investment will be the catalyst for developing human capital, creating purposeful and sustainable development, building resilience, and supporting sustainability for the people of the Cayman Islands, and for the future”.
He said attracting inward investment was one of the core functions of his ministry. “Within the ministry, that work will be carried out by the new entity called InvestCayman, especially by supporting the ease of doing business with the Cayman Islands Government and within the Cayman Islands’ economy,” he stated.
“An array of compelling attributes distinguish and define our jurisdiction, including our legal institutions and good governance, our constitutional link to the United Kingdom, our diversity and our caring community. Within that context, InvestCayman will elevate the Cayman Islands by promoting the wide variety of opportunities that exist here – among them technology, education, infrastructure and energy transformation.”
Jane Scaletta, a marketing professional and a former executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association from 2011 to 2014, has been appointed to head up this new department. Between 2019 and 2021, Scaletta served as deputy director for international marketing and promotions in the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and was instrumental in launching the Global Citizen Concierge programme last year.
“I am delighted to embark on this new journey as director of InvestCayman, to represent the Cayman Islands, tell our story to the world, and develop new opportunities that will have a synergistic impact on the country and our people,” Scaletta said. “With a particular passion for sustainability initiatives, I look forward to working with fellow civil servants and building relationships with our trusted partners to ‘futureproof’ the Cayman Islands through sustainable investments.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Just as long as the investment partners does not include China Harbour and subsidiaries … I’m good.
Open the border!
Wow. I can’t believe Jane Scaletta is the head of this endeavor. Is she even on island? Last I heard she ran off to Florida.
Time to get new blood promoting Cayman. Time for fresh. Time for someone with foresight and not someone who takes the ideas and work of others and says it’s hers.
Sad days, indeed. Old is not good.
They’re already doing work permits for whomever will pay….are they going to take away the payment requirement?
Fix the dump!
Damn straight! Open the damn border!
not in this century
Position was advertised where again?
Keep the border closed indefinitely, that should help.
Does this mean that Air Miles Eric has been grounded?
We had to move our business because Cayman’s naughty banks have all signed settlements prohibiting them from dealing with US persons, or have introduced business-repelling monthly compliance fees for the “high risk” of running 100% tax compliant business.
Trying to attract inward investments is much more than trying to entice more tourist to the island through marketing strategies.. That is what hotel concierges do. Normally tourist investment is merely a plane ticket and a hotel room for a week or so with a few dollars thrown in for the restaurants. Maybe they will return maybe they won’t. Inward investment is much bigger and more diverse. Is this lady really capable to do this? Just asking for a friend.
@ 1.22pm “Is she capable” is that really important or is ‘who she knows’ more important?