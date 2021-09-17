PACT repackages effort to attract foreign investment

Jane Scaletta, Director of InvestCayman

(CNS): The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development has launched a new department to attract inward investment, officials said in a press release. InvestCayman will serve as a “global facing entity” and “an investment promotion agency” to attract investment that aligns with government’s priorities, a release from the ministry stated.

Minister André Ebanks said the agency will work across government and with private and civic sector entities to attract investors. “Investment is the backbone of economic growth, and must underpin Government’s efforts to diversify the economy,” he said.

For many years, successive governments have placed the idea of foreign investment at the centre of economic policy to fuel growth and to find that elusive third pillar of the economy in addition to financial services and tourism.

Ebanks is the latest in a long line of ministers hoping that “targeted and strategic inward investment will be the catalyst for developing human capital, creating purposeful and sustainable development, building resilience, and supporting sustainability for the people of the Cayman Islands, and for the future”.

He said attracting inward investment was one of the core functions of his ministry. “Within the ministry, that work will be carried out by the new entity called InvestCayman, especially by supporting the ease of doing business with the Cayman Islands Government and within the Cayman Islands’ economy,” he stated.

“An array of compelling attributes distinguish and define our jurisdiction, including our legal institutions and good governance, our constitutional link to the United Kingdom, our diversity and our caring community. Within that context, InvestCayman will elevate the Cayman Islands by promoting the wide variety of opportunities that exist here – among them technology, education, infrastructure and energy transformation.”

Jane Scaletta, a marketing professional and a former executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association from 2011 to 2014, has been appointed to head up this new department. Between 2019 and 2021, Scaletta served as deputy director for international marketing and promotions in the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and was instrumental in launching the Global Citizen Concierge programme last year.

“I am delighted to embark on this new journey as director of InvestCayman, to represent the Cayman Islands, tell our story to the world, and develop new opportunities that will have a synergistic impact on the country and our people,” Scaletta said. “With a particular passion for sustainability initiatives, I look forward to working with fellow civil servants and building relationships with our trusted partners to ‘futureproof’ the Cayman Islands through sustainable investments.”