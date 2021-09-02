Over CI$58M added to 2021 budget

(CNS): More than CI$58.1 million has been added to government’s 2021 budget after a Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday. There were some very significant increases in the budget, including another $28m to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, over $8m more for scholarships and $4m to help support tourism businesses. Tropical Storm Grace also added another $6m to this year’s budget.

Half of that money will be going to help repair homes and the rest to assist farmers, many of whom have lost their fruit-bearing trees which provided the bulk of their earnings. Alongside the massive boost to scholarships, another $3.2m has been added to the education budget for children’s school meals. $2m has also been set aside to buy beachfront land for both public use and access.

Ministers explained the need for the increases and the plans for spending the cash.

Social Development Minister Andre Ebanks said the money for housing repairs would be added to the existing cash because many of those who will need help to rebuild their homes were already waiting for assistance and the storm has made the situation for them worse.

He said that more than 90 homeowners had been waiting as long as 18 months, because the programme was stalled in 2020, to get their properties fixed. Many needed roof repairs even before Grace arrived but now the need was dire.

Ebanks explained that $140,000 was appropriated to pay additional staff at the Needs Assessment Unit who were needed to meet the increased workload to distribute the cash for the repairs. However, he said the ministry was working on simplifying the application process to get help to those that needed it the most.

He noted that one of the challenges for the Housing Repairs Committee was that some residents living in damaged homes are not named as owners because the properties are in the names of other family members.

However, as local people with knowledge of those in need, the committee members were aware of this issue and would not deny those who were desperate because another member of the family was named on the deed.

Although the previous policy for government support for housing repairs was capped at $25,000 per home, Ebanks said that as minister he had discretion to increase that, which he might need to do in several instances, with so many cases getting more urgent.

Speaking more broadly, Ebanks said that the situation following TS Grace presented an opportunity to “get our arms around the problem of housing in this country”. He said it was time to work with non-profits to deal with the urgent housing problem here that has been exacerbated by the storm.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly explained that the $3.19m was to fund free school meals for students at all government primary schools and at the Lighthouse School, from the beginning of this term until the end of the year. Next year the ministry will roll out the programme for secondary school students as well, which will increase the next annual budget by over $16m.

Justifying the funding, she spoke about providing three meals per day to inmates at HMP Northward while school children are going hungry.

O’Connor-Connolly said kids will now get breakfast, a snack and lunch for free and noted that the nutritional value of the meals will be monitored to make sure the food is healthy. She explained that studies have shown the negative impact on learning, behavioural, physical, psychological and social issues for children who have not been properly fed, as she spoke about the “colossal need within our the society as affluence had not penetrated” all strata of the community.

She said that the significant increase of f $8,071,226 in scholarships on top of the existing $10m budget was because more students were going to college and there had been an increase in the money they received to cover their expenses. The money would partially cover fees for next year as well, she said, explaining that students are expected to pay college fees in advance and have previously encountered problems paying the fees before they get their money from government.

Some of the additional money is to cover students taking A Level courses at local private schools. However, the minister said that the government was looking at reintroducing A Levels to government schools, which were dropped almost two decades ago, and the Education Council was looking at the costs in preparation.