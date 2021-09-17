Over 7,000 tests reveal just 25 local COVID cases

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): A total of 7,029 tests have been carried out over the last ten days but just 24 were positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing. He said this shows that the community outbreak is being held back, given the wide cross-section of people that have been tested. There were no new cases of community transmission in the last day. “That is exceedingly reassuring news for us,” he said. “The vaccine is working.”

The patient who was the first to be classified as a community transmission after she was hospitalised is also doing well, he said. Of the 17 children at George Town Primary School who are positive, 12 have no symptoms. The five who do have symptoms are managing fine at home, the CMO added.

All the families in isolation in relation to the school outbreak are required to quarantine for a total of two weeks. The school, where nine out of 14 classes have been impacted, will be closed for the same time.

There are currently 52 active cases of the virus among the travellers and local people who are all in isolation and quarantine. Twenty-five people have symptoms but just one person is in hospital.

Dr Lee said that the process to acquire a significant amount of lateral flow or home testing kits is underway. These tests will be very useful in the management of community outbreaks, but he said their arrival is probably weeks rather than days away. He said officials were sourcing the right kind of tests that are both user-friendly and inexpensive.

The CMO also revealed that no prisoners have yet been tested and that Public Health is in discussion with the prison director about the situation there. He said there was no reason to test the prisoners yet until Public Health can work out the possible period of exposure and when to test them.

The potential for an outbreak at the prison was as a result of a prison officer testing positive, but he was found to be connected to the GTPS outbreak rather than a separate case. Dr Lee said he would be discussing with the director to move the testing forward there.

Governor Martyn Roper noted that the low vaccination rate in the prison among staff and inmates was “cause for concern”, as he urged everyone to get the jab. But Premier Wayne Panton said that while the government was still considering a vaccination mandate for front-line and public sector workers, no decision had been made yet.

But as vaccine uptake continues to increase, 11,000 more are arriving with the British Airways flight on 27 September, which will also be used as boosters for healthcare workers, vulnerable people and the elderly.

Meanwhile, officials have also said that a family that flew to Cayman Brac with a student from GTPS did so before they were aware of the school outbreak. Therefore, there was no breach of isolation regulations and the family all tested negative.

But concerns remain about the possibility of the virus reaching the Sister Islands. As a result, people who are not vaccinated will need a PCR test two days before travelling to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman and anyone showing respiratory symptoms will be quarantined.