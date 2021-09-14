Ossie to chair health services board

New HSA Board Chair Osbourne Bodden (centre) with board members and HSA and Ministry of Health officials. (Missing are board members Tresea Brown and Nanalie Cover)

(CNS): Former health minister Osbourne “Ossie” Bodden has been appointed as the chair of the Health Service Authority Board. Bodden ran for office in this year’s election on the same ticket as Premier Wayne Panton and Heather Bodden, the MP for Savannah, but was defeated for the second time by Dwayne Seymour in Bodden Town East. Bodden was an MLA for ther district for two terms but was ousted from office in 2017 when he ran with the PPM, having been a Cabinet member in their 2013-2017 administration.

Bodden caused significant controversy in December 2014 when news of his offensive remarks and cursing at his chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, was leaked into the public domain. Then premier Alden McLaughlin shuffled his Cabinet as a result and moved Bodden from the health portfolio to community affairs, youth and sports for the rest of the administration.

Bodden is one of four new appointments alongside Joy Vernon, Dr Luana Look Loy and Tayvis Walters while members Jaron Leslie (deputy chair), Tresea Brown and Nanalie Cover will continue on in their roles as directors.

“We are committed to ensuring HSA offers the highest quality healthcare and truly helping make a difference in the lives of people in the Cayman Islands each day through accessible, sustainable and patient-focused services,” said Bodden in a release about his appointment. “Each person on this board is a proven leader who will bring his or her unique expertise to the HSA board and we look forward to working together as we continue to oversee the organisation’s mission.”

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said the members’ management experience, business acumen and knowledge in a diverse range of fields, including healthcare, bring added depth to the board. “As HSA continues to grow, their expertise will be of critical importance to the future of the organisation,” she added.

Despite promising a change to board members that would lead to more women and younger people serving, this government, like its predecessors, has been criticised for reshuffling the same old faces and selecting too many former politicians. Bodden is the second former Cabinet minister to be appointed after Cline Glidden was appointed as chair of the port authority. And while more women are appearing on boards, few have yet been named as chair.

