Opposition calls for COVID council

Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart and Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on the government to form a National COVID-19 Emergency Council of all elected members, saying the opposition stood ready to help and had considerable experience dealing with the pandemic. In a letter to Premier Wayne Panton yesterday afternoon, McTaggart called on him to implement various measures that PACT had already decided on and announced yesterday afternoon, including the postponement of the phased border reopening.

“We have considerable experience that would be extremely useful to the country,” the opposition leader said, as he asked the government to establish a council. He said COVID-19 continues to be an issue of national importance and the opposition has a duty to support and assist the government in matters such as this as well as holding government accountable.

“We in the opposition stand ready to assist the government. We have considerable first-hand experience based on our fight with COVID-19 for more than a year,” McTaggart said before asking for mask mandates, testing of all front-line workers, a return to two-week quarantine for everyone as well as the reintroduction of geo-tags.

McTaggart expressed his concern that a strict lockdown that might follow if the border closure wasn’t cancelled, which would be worse than keeping the borders closed, despite the adverse affect on the tourism sector.

“We certainly understand very well the negative impact to tourism by remaining closed. But given the changed circumstances, not only do we need to give ourselves the best chance of having a successful reopening, but we also need to ensure that our processes and people are prepared and as safe as we can make them. We do not need to reopen only to close down again,” McTaggart said, as he offered an olive branch to the government.