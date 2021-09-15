Opposition calls for COVID council
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on the government to form a National COVID-19 Emergency Council of all elected members, saying the opposition stood ready to help and had considerable experience dealing with the pandemic. In a letter to Premier Wayne Panton yesterday afternoon, McTaggart called on him to implement various measures that PACT had already decided on and announced yesterday afternoon, including the postponement of the phased border reopening.
“We have considerable experience that would be extremely useful to the country,” the opposition leader said, as he asked the government to establish a council. He said COVID-19 continues to be an issue of national importance and the opposition has a duty to support and assist the government in matters such as this as well as holding government accountable.
“We in the opposition stand ready to assist the government. We have considerable first-hand experience based on our fight with COVID-19 for more than a year,” McTaggart said before asking for mask mandates, testing of all front-line workers, a return to two-week quarantine for everyone as well as the reintroduction of geo-tags.
McTaggart expressed his concern that a strict lockdown that might follow if the border closure wasn’t cancelled, which would be worse than keeping the borders closed, despite the adverse affect on the tourism sector.
“We certainly understand very well the negative impact to tourism by remaining closed. But given the changed circumstances, not only do we need to give ourselves the best chance of having a successful reopening, but we also need to ensure that our processes and people are prepared and as safe as we can make them. We do not need to reopen only to close down again,” McTaggart said, as he offered an olive branch to the government.
Category: Politics
Covid 19 Council
There’s no need for a council.
All the facts, stats and everything else we need have been available. All we need now is someone like Renato Adams to be given a contract to enforce the Govt Covid Protocols. Let’s see how many Domino playing parties in quarantined patios will be going on then. He’s already had Covid himself and the amount of gun running canoes coming into the east and bodden town will drop to zero once they know he’s on the prowl.
Roy your experience is from 2020…..we are in 2021 and it’s time to move on.
Unless everyone in government leaves the island and see’s the real world than then we have no hope.
You all need to get out of your bubble and open your eyes.
Please stop trying to shame and bring each other down. Its common practice here and frankly it stinks
I have to say Roy has some balls. How does he get up on his soapbox one day and complan and beat up on the PACT Government and then the next day want to be part of a government special council?
The PPM have consistently proven that they want to be a thorn in the present Government’s ass. Why the hell would this government want to trust to have the PPM seated at the table with them when historically since the election they have tried everything under the sun to undermine the PACT Government.
This is nothing more than the same old PPM tactics to try to keep themselves relevant and to be disruptive because they didn’t win the last election.
Roy has allowed Alden to drag him down to the same level. My respect for him continues to fall. He had so much promise.
You only get “considerable first-hand experience” after you successfully treated hundreds covid patients in local hospitals. Everything else is just giving orders-that is easy.
Besides, Mr.McTaggard still believes that Covid-19 could be eradicated, therefore his proposed Emergency Council would just continue on the same wrong path-issuing orders, restrictions, contacts chasing, closing schools, offices etc. wasting more millions.
Isn’t it kind of late? 18 month late to be exact.
Another bright idea from MacTagAlong