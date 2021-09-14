Opposition blames 5-day quarantine for COVID leaks

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): The opposition has said government’s decision to cut the quarantine and isolation period is the cause of the community transmissions of COVID-19. In a statement on the PPM social media pages on Monday evening, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart pointed to concerns that were raised in June by the party. But his comments echoed the sentiments of the former premier, Alden McLaughlin, who had already stated in social media groups last week when the first community acquired case was confirmed that the reduction in quarantine was the cause of the leak.

The former premier blamed PACT for introducing the five-day isolation period against technical advice, and said there were cases where people were testing positive for the virus as much as 17 days after entering quarantine. In a post in a social media group McLaughlin said reducing the quarantine period was “illogical and unsupported by the science”.

McTaggart, meanwhile, called on the current administration to reinstate the minimum ten days, after accusing them of cutting the isolation period to encourage wider vaccine take-up.

“I believe that the government introduced it to encourage more vaccinations. But given the re-emergence of community spread of the virus, it seems obvious to me that such a short quarantine period should be suspended and that we should revert to a minimum of 10 days for those vaccinated. This will help improve our ability to keep what COVID we have now in check,” McTaggart stated in his video message.

Despite previously calling for the PACT to open the borders completely in September, McTaggart is now urging government to delay the removal of quarantine measures until a vaccine is available for children, as he said things had changed with the Delta variant.