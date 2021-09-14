Opposition blames 5-day quarantine for COVID leaks
(CNS): The opposition has said government’s decision to cut the quarantine and isolation period is the cause of the community transmissions of COVID-19. In a statement on the PPM social media pages on Monday evening, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart pointed to concerns that were raised in June by the party. But his comments echoed the sentiments of the former premier, Alden McLaughlin, who had already stated in social media groups last week when the first community acquired case was confirmed that the reduction in quarantine was the cause of the leak.
The former premier blamed PACT for introducing the five-day isolation period against technical advice, and said there were cases where people were testing positive for the virus as much as 17 days after entering quarantine. In a post in a social media group McLaughlin said reducing the quarantine period was “illogical and unsupported by the science”.
McTaggart, meanwhile, called on the current administration to reinstate the minimum ten days, after accusing them of cutting the isolation period to encourage wider vaccine take-up.
“I believe that the government introduced it to encourage more vaccinations. But given the re-emergence of community spread of the virus, it seems obvious to me that such a short quarantine period should be suspended and that we should revert to a minimum of 10 days for those vaccinated. This will help improve our ability to keep what COVID we have now in check,” McTaggart stated in his video message.
Despite previously calling for the PACT to open the borders completely in September, McTaggart is now urging government to delay the removal of quarantine measures until a vaccine is available for children, as he said things had changed with the Delta variant.
See McTaggart’s statement below:
Category: Politics
he is right…5 days was nonsense and a recipe for communinity transmission.
but what is the new ppm plan? remember they were the ones who said we should be fully open by 1st Sept…
We need to move forwards not backwards.
Pointless them saying anything. All they did was sell-off Cayman to the highest bidder. Good riddance.
Roy with the Ploy
Stop flights from Jamaica!
Stop the flights from everywhere.
I blame idiots visiting people in quarantine for the Covid leaks.
You’re not helping Roy…go back to sleep.
Can Roy shut up please?
No sense in bashing; we just have to protect ourselves at individual level and carry on.
He would have done the same thing. I am losing respect for Roy and the PPM with this whole charade.
So Roy was off island about a month ago. He was vaxxed.
Did Roy voluntarily quarantine for 14 days upon return to Cayman even though he was only required to for 5?
I would bet not.. But i guess we have to agree from the Data that Vax or unVax persons should have the same length time quarantine at the most abundance of caution, however other countries have 0 days quarantine for Vax persons coming from countries that are “low risk” or demined safe areas. It is so very dynamic and hard to counter this virus that there is no real ‘fix-all’. Everyone just needs to follow protocols and consider if the Vaccine, which no doubts gives some form of protection from COVID, is the right thing for them to do! Or they seek a natural alternative and be extra careful and sanitary!. Some persons have legitimate reasons not to take it, but for the most part we should implore our people to consider that a vaccinated person is far less likely to become gravely ill, or build-up/develop enough viral load to spread to others. IF YOU ARE VACCINATED OR NOT, TRAVELED OR WAS IN CONTACT WITH SOMEONE THAT TRAVELED, AND FEEL EVEN THE SLIGHTEST SYMPTOMS, PLEASE BE RESPONSIBLE, STAY HOME/ISOLATED, LET THE FLU HOT LINE 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 KNOW , GET TESTED!
Roy is correct. Wayne tried to defy science! How arrogant can you get ?
Nonsense.
Why bother writing about these useless losers….they raped our economy for 8 years and now are mouthing off about things they supported in the past. Roy you are pathetic man.
Gonzo is back at it again. I’ll think his feelings are still hurt he didn’t get to be premier
Honestly, it just might be. But in 5 days?! Come on guys, we’re not that stupid or gullible. Like the Opposition are saying it could have been someone after doing their 15 day quarantine who got Covid on the 17th day, we know at that point they would not have required a test.
I do think quarantine has to be done in Cayman, regardless.
I also think that contact tracing needs to be as in depth as possible and done quickly.